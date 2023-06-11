The Breakfast Club

November 20, 2023 - Relationship Retrospective

Season 1 E 156 • 11/20/2023

Guest cohosts get real about modern love as Loren LoRosa offers takes on date etiquette, Jess Hilarious talks being toxic in your twenties and more on this throwback episode.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E146
The Breakfast Club
November 6, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg

Tezlyn Figaro details the death of an Alabama mayor, the crew discusses comments from Lauryn Hill and J. Cole, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks electric cars and more.
11/06/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E147
The Breakfast Club
November 7, 2023 - Donnell Rawlings

Ms. Pat cohosts, the crew talks David Axelrod's comments on President Biden's reelection bid and Yung Miami's advice on bagging a Diddy, then Donnell Rawlings discusses his comedy show.
11/07/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E148
The Breakfast Club
November 8, 2023 - Doug Melville

The crew weighs in on the 2023 election results, Cam'ron's risqué story about Sukihana and Jeezy's candid interview with Nia Long, and Doug Melville discusses his book "Invisible Generals."
11/08/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E149
The Breakfast Club
November 9, 2023 - Leslie Jones

Loren LoRosa joins the crew to break down the Republican presidential debate and a rumored album release from Frank Ocean, and Leslie Jones discusses her memoir "Leslie F**king Jones."
11/09/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E150
The Breakfast Club
November 10, 2023 - Marlon Wayans

The crew honors Veterans Day, guest cohost Loren LoRosa explains Keke Palmer's legal filings, and Marlon Wayans discusses finding humor in grief for his stand-up special "Good Grief."
11/10/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E151
The Breakfast Club
November 13, 2023 - Boosie Badazz

Tezlyn Figaro reports on Donald Trump's push for a televised trial, DJ Envy and Charlamagne break down 2024 Grammy noms, and Boosie Badazz talks about his film "No Honor Loyalty or Love."
11/13/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E152
The Breakfast Club
November 14, 2023 - Black Thought

Tezlyn Figaro reports on the Secret Service's response to car break-in, the crew discusses Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulting another artist, and Black Thought talks "The Upcycled Self."
11/14/2023
Full Ep
38:59
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E153
The Breakfast Club
November 15, 2023 - Barefoot on an Airplane

Tezlyn Figaro details a near-fistfight in Congress, Envy and Charlamagne discuss Kim Kardashian's GQ cover controversy, and listeners comment on RFK Jr.'s mile-high barefoot bathroom run.
11/15/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E154
The Breakfast Club
November 16, 2023 - Jada Pinkett Smith

Tezlyn Figaro updates DJ Envy, Charlamagne and guest cohost Beasy Baybie on the Breonna Taylor federal trial, and Jada Pinkett Smith gets real about rumors, trauma and her memoir "Worthy."
11/16/2023
Full Ep
40:20
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E155
The Breakfast Club
November 17, 2023 - E-40

Guest cohost Beasy Baybie joins the crew to discuss Drake's surprise album drop and Cassie Ventura's abuse lawsuit against Diddy, and E-40 talks about his cookbook collab with Snoop Dogg.
11/17/2023
Full Ep
39:59
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E156
The Breakfast Club
November 20, 2023 - Relationship Retrospective

Guest cohosts get real about modern love as Loren LoRosa offers takes on date etiquette, Jess Hilarious talks being toxic in your twenties and more on this throwback episode.
11/20/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E157
The Breakfast Club
November 21, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 Interviews

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary as they look back at their interviews with new school artists Cardi B, Offset, Kaliii, NLE Choppa and Finesse2tymes.
11/21/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E158
The Breakfast Club
November 22, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 South Edition

The hosts revisit convos with Southern hip-hop artists, including T.I. talking trap music, Jeezy chatting about his book "Adversity for Sale" and Killer Mike discussing his album "Michael."
11/22/2023
Full Ep
39:59
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E159
The Breakfast Club
November 23, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 New York Edition

LL Cool J, The Roots, Method Man, Jadakiss, Millyz and other East Coast artists discuss what sparked their love for hip hop, music industry lessons, classic performances and more.
11/23/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E160
The Breakfast Club
November 27, 2023 - Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes and Claudia Jordan join Envy to discuss the Israel-Hamas hostage exchange, a second and third sexual assault allegation made against Diddy and Busta's album "Blockbusta."
11/27/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E161
The Breakfast Club
November 28, 2023 - Claudia Jordan

Guest cohost Claudia Jordan weighs in on birthday party parenting, Tezlyn Figaro reports the tragic story of Marrio Moore, and listeners reveal how far they'd go for a partner in pain.
11/28/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E162
The Breakfast Club
November 29, 2023 - Kris Kaylin

Charlamagne, Envy and guest host Kris Kaylin discuss Donald Trump's defense team seizing on a legal technicality, a clapback from Beyoncé's mom and the pros and cons of budget airlines.
11/29/2023
Full Ep
40:39
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E163
The Breakfast Club
November 30, 2023 - Cenk Uygur

Tezlyn Figaro reports on Chicago's migrant crisis, Kris Kaylin and the crew chat about Ari Lennox's on-stage confrontation, and The Young Turks CEO Cenk Uygur discusses his presidential bid.
11/30/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

The Holidays Are Anything but Traditional on The Ms. Pat Show

Get ready for a special grown-ass holiday episode with Ms. Pat and her family as their Christmas plans take some unexpected turns, now streaming on BET+.
11/30/2023
Trailer
04:18

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of Calvin
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Trailer
00:30

Kingdom Business Season 2 Is Now Streaming on BET+

Watch the Jordan family assemble in the wake of Denita's attack and Julius go after what he's due on Kingdom Business Season 2, now streaming on BET+.
11/16/2023
Trailer
00:30

Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30

Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023