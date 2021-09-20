15th Annual McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour - Gulf Coast 09/20/2021
Lonnie Hunter hosts McDonald's Gulf Coast Inspiration Celebration Gospel Concert with performances from Bri Babineaux, DOE, Jonathan Nelson, Pastor Mike Jr. and more, presented by BET.
Watching
Full Ep
1:45:09
09/20/2021
Full Ep
1:26:34
McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour15th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour - West Coast
Hosted by Lonnie Hunter, this 15th annual concert series features uplifting performances from West Coast artists like DeWayne Woods, Dawkins & Dawkins, Erica Campbell and Mali Music.
09/27/2021
Full Ep
1:34:26
McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour15th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour - Carolinas
McDonald's celebrates gospel music from the Carolinas in a concert hosted by Lonnie Hunter and featuring performances from Isaac Carree, Melvin Crispell III, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more.
10/04/2021
Full Ep
1:32:52
McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour15th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour - DMV
McDonald's celebrates gospel music from the Washington, D.C., metro area with a concert hosted by Lonnie Hunter and featuring Anthony Brown, Maurette Brown Clark, Howard University and more.
10/11/2021
