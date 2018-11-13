Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Heat Is On
Season 1 E 5 • 01/08/2019

London delivers her baby, Orlando invents a seemingly perfect recreational drug, and the Duncans say goodbye to Lou.

Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1
The Family Business Special

Christian Keyes sits down with the stars of Carl Weber's The Family Business to discuss their characters and theorize about the fate of the Duncan family in Season 2.
11/13/2018
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E1
We Are at War

After announcing his retirement, L.C. appoints his son Orlando as the new CEO of Duncan Motors, but L.C. soon learns that someone is trying to put him out of business.
11/13/2018
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E2
The Games Have Just Begun

Miguel faces consequences for seeing Paris, L.C. accuses Alejandro of stealing his shipment, Rio goes on a dangerous mission, and Orlando meets with Vegas.
11/20/2018
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E3
Showdown

Paris's actions put Rio's life in danger, L.C. is in critical condition after being shot in an ambush, and Harris is forced to make a difficult decision.
11/27/2018
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E4
Answered Questions

Nevada asks L.C. to tell him the truth about his mother, Vinny Dash teams up with Niles to avenge his family, and Paris struggles with the guilt of Miguel's death.
12/04/2018
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E6
Death in the Family

Junior and Paris search for Lou's killer, Chippy is upset to learn about the new drug Orlando concocted, and the Zunigas come for a Duncan.
01/15/2019
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E7
Homecoming

L.C. visits Randy in the hospital with a proposition, Orlando's body is returned to the family, and a new Zuniga is out for revenge on the Duncans.
01/22/2019
Carl Weber's The Family Business
S1 • E8
Mexican Stand-Off

The Duncans celebrate a new addition to the family, things get violent when Consuela attacks the Duncans' stronghold, and the truth about Nevada is revealed.
01/29/2019
