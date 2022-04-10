Rap City '22
E 2 • 10/04/2022
BET begins Hip Hop Awards Night with a new edition of Rap City featuring guest interviews and the LEGENDARY BOOTH. Hosted by Big Tigger.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Rap City '22
10/04/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Hosted by Fat Joe, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates the hottest stars in the rap game, features Trina as the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient, honors 30 years of Loud Records and more.
10/04/2022
