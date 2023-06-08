The Breakfast Club

June 22, 2023 - Joseline Hernandez

Season 1 E 49 • 06/22/2023

DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the missing submarine search, racial profiling in stores and Boosie Badazz's legal troubles, and Joseline Hernandez discusses her cabaret show.

S1 • E39
The Breakfast Club
June 8, 2023 - DeVon Franklin, Karlous Miller & Navv Greene

Guest hosts Karlous Miller and Navv Greene chat about the Canadian wildfires, and DeVon Franklin opens up to Charlamagne, Envy and Claudia Jordan about his public breakup with Meagan Good.
06/08/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E40
The Breakfast Club
June 9, 2023 - Janelle Monáe, Karlous Miller & Navv Greene

The team comments on Donald Trump's federal grand jury indictment and the BET Awards 2023 nominations, and Janelle Monáe drops by to discuss her album "The Age of Pleasure."
06/09/2023
Full Ep
40:28
S1 • E41
The Breakfast Club
June 12, 2023 - Method Man

The team covers the partial collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia and Floyd Mayweather's chaotic boxing match with John Gotti III, and Method Man reflects on working with other hip-hop greats.
06/12/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E42
The Breakfast Club
June 13, 2023 - Looney, Peter Nicks & Ryan Coogler

Guest host Looney joins in to cover Donald Trump's second indictment and Anita Baker's beef with Babyface, and filmmakers Peter Nicks and Ryan Coogler discuss their documentary "Anthem."
06/13/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E43
The Breakfast Club
June 14, 2023 - Toosii

Tezlyn Figaro gives updates on Donald Trump's indictment, Charlamagne discusses the current state of the music industry, and rapper Toosii stops by to talk about his debut album, "NAUJOUR."
06/14/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E44
The Breakfast Club
June 15, 2023 - "The Blackening" Cast

The team covers the young survivors of a plane crash in Colombia and a proposed ban on women pastors, and the cast of "The Blackening" chats about celebrating Blackness in the film.
06/15/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E45
The Breakfast Club
June 16, 2023 - Killer Mike

Guest host Rocsi Diaz joins the team to discuss a national security leak on a social media platform and Diddy's relationship with Yung Miami, and Killer Mike chats about his album "MICHAEL."
06/16/2023
Full Ep
40:00
S1 • E46
The Breakfast Club
June 19, 2023 - Best Moments of May and June 2023

Janelle Monáe discusses their summery album "The Age of Pleasure," the cast of "Run the World" chats about modern Black womanhood, and DeVon Franklin explains his mental wellness journey.
06/19/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E47
The Breakfast Club
June 20, 2023 - Jess Hilarious

Tezlyn Figaro reports on gun violence, the team chats about Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons's family feud, and guest host Jess Hilarious opens up about her relationship with her dad.
06/20/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E48
The Breakfast Club
June 21, 2023 - Jess Hilarious

DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Tezlyn Figaro discuss Hunter Biden's plea deal, Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" controversy, and Issa Rae's admission she fears pregnancy would slow her career.
06/21/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E49
The Breakfast Club
June 22, 2023 - Joseline Hernandez

06/22/2023
