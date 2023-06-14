The Breakfast Club
June 30, 2023 - Throwback Interviews from May and June 2023
Season 1 E 55 • 06/30/2023
Method Man discusses how hip-hop music has changed, Tamika Mallory speaks about her activism, and Shameik Moore talks about voicing Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
S1 • E43The Breakfast ClubJune 14, 2023 - Toosii
Tezlyn Figaro gives updates on Donald Trump's indictment, Charlamagne discusses the current state of the music industry, and rapper Toosii stops by to talk about his debut album, "NAUJOUR."
06/14/2023
S1 • E44The Breakfast ClubJune 15, 2023 - "The Blackening" Cast
The team covers the young survivors of a plane crash in Colombia and a proposed ban on women pastors, and the cast of "The Blackening" chats about celebrating Blackness in the film.
06/15/2023
S1 • E45The Breakfast ClubJune 16, 2023 - Killer Mike
Guest host Rocsi Diaz joins the team to discuss a national security leak on a social media platform and Diddy's relationship with Yung Miami, and Killer Mike chats about his album "MICHAEL."
06/16/2023
S1 • E46The Breakfast ClubJune 19, 2023 - Best Moments of May and June 2023
Janelle Monáe discusses their summery album "The Age of Pleasure," the cast of "Run the World" chats about modern Black womanhood, and DeVon Franklin explains his mental wellness journey.
06/19/2023
S1 • E47The Breakfast ClubJune 20, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Tezlyn Figaro reports on gun violence, the team chats about Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons's family feud, and guest host Jess Hilarious opens up about her relationship with her dad.
06/20/2023
S1 • E48The Breakfast ClubJune 21, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Tezlyn Figaro discuss Hunter Biden's plea deal, Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" controversy, and Issa Rae's admission she fears pregnancy would slow her career.
06/21/2023
S1 • E49The Breakfast ClubJune 22, 2023 - Joseline Hernandez
DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the missing submarine search, racial profiling in stores and Boosie Badazz's legal troubles, and Joseline Hernandez discusses her cabaret show.
06/22/2023
S1 • E50The Breakfast ClubJune 23, 2023 - Gia Casey & Claudia Jordan
Gia Casey and Claudia Jordan join as guest cohosts, Tezlyn Figaro gives an update on the Titanic-bound submersible implosion, and the team talks to callers about women shooting their shot.
06/23/2023
S1 • E51The Breakfast ClubJune 26, 2023 - BET Awards 2023 Recap
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy talk about an argument that led to a shooting death at a Chicago restaurant, highlights of the BET Awards 2023, the Titan submersible disaster and more.
06/26/2023
S1 • E54The Breakfast ClubJune 29, 2023 - Charlamagne Tha God's Birthday
The crew celebrates Charlamagne's birthday, Tezlyn Figaro reports on President Biden's sleep apnea disclosure, and callers debate whether a friendly compliment is an invitation to flirt.
06/29/2023
