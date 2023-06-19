The Breakfast Club
August 30, 2023 - Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl
Season 1 E 98 • 08/30/2023
Tezlyn Figaro covers Hurricane Idalia and Medicare drug price cuts, and guest cohost Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl, addresses backlash over not shouting out her hairstylist.
