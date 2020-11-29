Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

BET Soul Train Awards 2020
E 1 • 11/29/2020

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host the Soul Train Awards, celebrating soul and R&B music with live performances and honors that include Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.

1:22:00
Soul Train Awards 2020
E1
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host the Soul Train Awards, celebrating soul and R&B music with live performances and honors that include Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.
11/29/2020
20:12
Soul Train Awards 2020
E1
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2020 BET Soul Train Edition

DJ Cassidy brings his Pass the Mic singalong to the Soul Train Awards 2020 in this official post-show afterparty, featuring Shelia E., George Clinton, Chaka Khan, El DeBarge and more.
11/29/2020
