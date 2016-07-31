Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Lift Every Voice
Devon Franklin and Meagan Good Special
Season 2016 E 15 • 08/14/2016

Devon Franklin and Meagan Good tell their stories.

Watching

Full Ep
19:34
Sign in to Watch

Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E13
Bobby Jones Farewell Special

Bobby Jones tells his story on a special farewell episode.
07/31/2016
Full Ep
19:34
Sign in to Watch

Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E15
Devon Franklin and Meagan Good Special

Devon Franklin and Meagan Good tell their stories.
08/14/2016
Full Ep
19:34
Sign in to Watch

Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E16
Andra Day and Big Boy

Andra Day and Big Boytell their stories.
08/21/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

False Prophets Will Deceive Many on Tyler Perry's Ruthless

Those who are misled may end up begging for their lives on the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, starting on January 11 on BET.
12/23/2021
Trailer
00:30

Bigger Trailer

Your prayers have been answered: The latest season of Bigger is now airing Wednesdays at 10:30/9:30c on BET.
12/23/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021