Finding Justice
Police Brutality
Season 1 E 5 • 04/07/2019

Activists and family members of those killed by police shed light on the grim realities of police violence against African Americans and fight to hold officers accountable.

Finding Justice
S1 • E1
Stand Your Ground

A Florida community seeks justice in the aftermath of Markeis McGlockton's shooting as Stand Your Ground laws were once again used to justify the killing of a black man.
03/10/2019
Full Ep
40:58
Finding Justice
S1 • E2
Cash Bail

Activists reveal the realities of the cash bail system and pretrial detention, and advocates push to close St. Louis's Medium Security Institution a.k.a. the Workhouse.
03/17/2019
Full Ep
40:59
Finding Justice
S1 • E3
Voter Suppression

In 2018, Georgia's gubernatorial race highlighted renewed efforts to disenfranchise black voters by purging voter rolls, passing ID laws and creating election day chaos.
03/24/2019
Full Ep
40:59
Finding Justice
S1 • E4
Criminalization of Kids

Students, parents and activists fight to end random searches and criminalization within the Los Angeles Unified School District and discuss the school-to-prison pipeline.
03/31/2019
Full Ep
40:59
Finding Justice
S1 • E5
Police Brutality

Activists and family members of those killed by police shed light on the grim realities of police violence against African Americans and fight to hold officers accountable.
04/07/2019
Full Ep
41:00
Finding Justice
S1 • E6
The Lead Paint Crisis

Beyond Flint, MI, kids in other low-income communities of color like those in Baltimore face devastating levels of lead poisoning, and the government is doing little to intervene.
04/14/2019
