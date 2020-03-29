Rate the Fit

Ade Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's NotSeason 1 E 5 • 04/02/2020
Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
Rate the FitS1 • E2Rox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and More
Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.
03/29/2020
Rate the FitS1 • E1Stylist iCON Billingsley Rates Lizzo, Yung Miami and More
Celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.
03/30/2020
Rate the FitS1 • E3Lori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and More
Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.
03/31/2020
Rate the FitS1 • E4No IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion Looks
Stylist Jeremy "No IG Jeremy" Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.
04/01/2020
Rate the FitS1 • E5Ade Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's Not
Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
04/02/2020
Rate the FitS1 • E6Ugo Mozie Pulls Up to Rate Looks from Burna Boy and More
Creative executive Ugo Mozie weighs in on what he likes and doesn't like about styled looks from Tessa Thompson, Wizkid, Mary J. Blige and others.
04/03/2020
Rate the FitS1 • E7Duckie Confetti Rates the Flyest Celebs from 1 to 5
Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.
04/04/2020
