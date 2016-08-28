Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Lift Every Voice
La'Porsha Renae and Elijah Blake
Season 2017 E 5 • 02/12/2017

Featuring American Idol contestant La'Porsha Renae and singer and songwriter Elijah Blake.

Full Ep
19:38
Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E17
B.Slade and Benny Boom

B.Slade and Benny Boom tell their stories.
08/28/2016
Full Ep
19:40
Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E18
Jessica White and Kelly Price

Jessica White and Kelly Price tell their stories.
09/04/2016
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E19
Beyoncé's Protégés Chloe x Halle and Virtue

Chloe x Halle of Parkwood Entertainment and Virtue tell their stories.
09/18/2016
Full Ep
19:39
Lift Every Voice
S2016 • E20
Anthony Brown and Rotimi

Anthony Brown and Rotimi tell their stories.
09/25/2016
Full Ep
19:34
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E3
Eric Benét and Sammi Rotibi

Eric Benét and Sammi Rotibi tell their stories.
01/22/2017
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E4
The Houghtons and Lecrae

Featuring the newlyweds Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon, as well as rapper Lecrae.
02/05/2017
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E5
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E8
Israel Houghton and Leela James

Israel Houghton and Leela James tell their stories.
04/23/2017
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E9
Vashawn Mitchell and Todd Dulaney

Vashawn Mitchell and Todd Dulaney tell their stories.
05/07/2017
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E10
Ted Winn and Jonathan McReynolds

Ted Winn and Jonathan McReynolds tell their stories.
05/14/2017
Full Ep
19:35
Lift Every Voice
S2017 • E11
Canton Jones and Bizzle

Canton Jones and Bizzle tell their stories.
05/21/2017
