Gotta Have It

Gotta Check Out & Gotta TrySeason 1 E 3 • 07/29/2021
Rotimi, DJ Trauma and Lecrae reminisce about their first over-the-top music festival appearances and discuss some of their most unforgettable experiences abroad.
Watching
Full Ep
08:06
Gotta Have ItS1 • E2Gotta Eat & Gotta Visit
Nelly goes down the menu at his favorite St. Louis pizzeria, DJ Aktive gives his recommendation for best Philadelphia cheesesteak, and Jacob Latimore names Chicago as a top destination.
07/22/2021
Full Ep
11:30
Gotta Have ItS1 • E3Gotta Check Out & Gotta Try
Rotimi, DJ Trauma and Lecrae reminisce about their first over-the-top music festival appearances and discuss some of their most unforgettable experiences abroad.
07/29/2021
Full Ep
13:22
Gotta Have ItS1 • E4Gotta Ball Out Like & Just Gotta
Nelly, Donnell Rawlings and DJ Drama talk about when they balled out overseas, on planes and during gigs, and discuss the best items they've checked off their bucket lists.
08/05/2021
Full Ep
09:33
Gotta Have ItS1 • E5Gotta Live To & Gotta Kick It At
Rotimi, Lecrae and Jacob Latimore reveal the top items on their bucket lists -- from homeownership to cliff jumping in Bulgaria -- and name their favorite hot spots in Atlanta and Dubai.
08/12/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021