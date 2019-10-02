Getting Down to Business E 5 • 02/10/2019
Lil' Mo gives Cliff advice on transitioning his success with wigs into a rap career, but his manager has her reservations about the jump.
Wig OutE1Inside Cliff Vmir's Empire
The 21-year-old millionaire hairstylist to the stars -- who's worked with everyone from Cardi B to Lil' Mo -- gets candid about growing his brand and giving back to his fans.
01/22/2019
Wig OutE2Can Cliff Keep Carrying His Friends Across the Finish Line?
Cliff gets frustrated when the rest of the crew brings drama to his photo shoot, and his management team worries it's taking a toll on him.
01/27/2019
Wig OutE3Things Go from Bad to Worse at Cliff’s Lace Wig Class
The show must go on after a last-minute change of address delays Cliff's lace wig class, and a big surprise catches him off guard.
02/02/2019
Wig OutE4Cliff Vmir Reveals Lace Frontal Wig Secrets
Cliff doesn't let getting served distract him from his lace wig class, and he later shares advice to his friend who's ready to come out.
02/04/2019
Wig OutE5Getting Down to Business
Lil' Mo gives Cliff advice on transitioning his success with wigs into a rap career, but his manager has her reservations about the jump.
02/10/2019
Wig OutE6"Real Housewives" Star Marlo Hampton Gets a Makeover
Cliff and the crew prep for Marlo Hampton of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" to come to the salon for a hair makeover.
02/17/2019
Wig OutE7Cliff Vmir Wants to Show Fans Another Side
Cliff Vmir plans his fan appreciation party, catches up with Shekinah Jo, and tries to get Jade and Monique on the same page.
03/03/2019
