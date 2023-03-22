I Love Us
If You Gonna Bust It Wide Open, Do It Like That
Season 1 E 9 • 05/17/2023
Kym and Kountry Wayne can't handle outrageous clips of a twerk-induced wardrobe malfunction, a scarily talented baby, an all-too-avoidable wasp attack and a musical trip to McDonald's.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
20:32
S1 • E1I Love UsThat Was a Miracle on MLK Street
Hosts Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne react to viral videos of a romantic bubble bath gone wrong, an anxious family at a drive-through zoo and Sunday service tomfoolery.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2I Love UsYou Can't Tell People They Got Roaches
Kountry Wayne and Kym share clips of a shocking roller coaster ride, a very determined pest control employee, an acrobatic subway rider and a wannabe samurai who needs more training.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3I Love UsThis Is What It Sounds Like When Doves Die
Kym and Kountry Wayne crack up at clips of a trypanophobic patient, a disappointed "Black Panther" fan and a kid who takes drastic action to avoid his mom's wrath after a playtime mishap.
04/05/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4I Love UsI'm So Tired of You
Kountry Wayne and Kym find new crushes in clips of twerking brides, flirty drive-through customers, a very careful barber, a nondestructive gender reveal party and a destructive Jesus.
04/12/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5I Love UsThat's Not Gorilla Glue
Kym and Kountry Wayne react to clips of a pranking fiancée, clumsy and overworked mail carriers, ecstatic dancers inspired by the Holy Spirit and a young lady with a talent for limbo.
04/19/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6I Love UsIce Skating, That Ain't for Us
Kym and Kountry Wayne introduce the audience to a no-nonsense birthday girl, a naughty street musician, a preacher with controversial food opinions, an eager baptismal candidate and more.
04/26/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7I Love UsWe Gotta Call Her Nana LaBelle
Kountry Wayne and Kym laugh at clips of a garbage truck disaster, opinionated kids, the world's youngest rapper and amusement park rides so scary they send guests into another world.
05/03/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8I Love UsIs This What Country White Folks Are Like?
Kym and Kountry Wayne spend time with an overconfident treadmill runner, a hungry bear and its unwilling dinner hosts, a passionate church lady and a loving husband with a penchant for PDA.
05/10/2023
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9I Love UsIf You Gonna Bust It Wide Open, Do It Like That
Kym and Kountry Wayne can't handle outrageous clips of a twerk-induced wardrobe malfunction, a scarily talented baby, an all-too-avoidable wasp attack and a musical trip to McDonald's.
05/17/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to RememberBET Awards 2022
Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+
Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BETTyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New BeginningsTyler Perry's SistasS5
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
05/30/2023