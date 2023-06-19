The Breakfast Club

August 29, 2023 - Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl

Season 1 E 97

Tezlyn Figaro reports on a shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill, and guest cohost Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl, discusses the truth about reality shows and social media etiquette.

Full Ep
40:00
S1 • E46
The Breakfast Club
June 19, 2023 - Best Moments of May and June 2023

Janelle Monáe discusses their summery album "The Age of Pleasure," the cast of "Run the World" chats about modern Black womanhood, and DeVon Franklin explains his mental wellness journey.
06/19/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E93
The Breakfast Club
August 23, 2023 – Donnell Rawlings

Guest cohost Keke joins the crew to discuss Cardi B taking legal action over a deepfake of her husband Offset, and comedian Donnell Rawlings talks mental health, entertainment and more.
08/23/2023
Full Ep
40:31
S1 • E94
The Breakfast Club
August 24, 2023 - Michael Bivins

Envy, Charlamagne and guest cohost Keke analyze the Republican presidential debate and Chlöe Bailey's defense of sister Halle, and Michael Bivins discusses his autobiographical documentary.
08/24/2023
Full Ep
40:31
S1 • E95
The Breakfast Club
August 25, 2023 - REASON

Guest cohosts JoJo and Big Homie join the show to talk Donald Trump's mug shot and Halle Berry's divorce, and REASON stops by to discuss his album "Porches" and more.
08/25/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E96
The Breakfast Club
August 28, 2023 - Fab 5 Freddy

Tezlyn Figaro reports on a racist mass shooting in Jacksonville, FL, the crew reacts to Steve Harvey fanning rumors about his marriage, and Fab 5 Freddy talks about the evolution of hip hop.
08/28/2023
Full Ep
39:38
S1 • E97
The Breakfast Club
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E98
The Breakfast Club
August 30, 2023 - Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl

Tezlyn Figaro covers Hurricane Idalia and Medicare drug price cuts, and guest cohost Mona Love, a.k.a. Don't Call Me White Girl, addresses backlash over not shouting out her hairstylist.
08/30/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E99
The Breakfast Club
August 31, 2023 - Fat Joe

Jess Hilarious joins the show to discuss Mitch McConnell's second public freeze-up incident and Miguel's shocking stage stunt, and Fat Joe shares stories from his memoir "The Book of Jose."
08/31/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E100
The Breakfast Club
September 1, 2023 - Jess Hilarious

DJ Envy celebrates his birthday, Jess Hilarious reports on 50 Cent's legal troubles and Yung Bleu's cheating scandal, and a caller's dilemma leads to a debate about loyalty and justice.
09/01/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E101
The Breakfast Club
September 4, 2023 - Throwback Interviews

Charlamagne and DJ Envy revisit conversations with guest hosts Akin Reyes and Jess Hilarious, boxers Terence Crawford, Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo, and Joseline Hernandez.
09/04/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E102
The Breakfast Club
September 5, 2023 - lilD

Radio host lilD discusses Nikki Haley's call for older politicians to pass cognitive tests and ChriseanRock giving birth on Instagram Live, and callers weigh in on the dangers of catcalling.
09/05/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S1 • E103
The Breakfast Club
September 6, 2023 - lilD

DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and guest cohost lilD discuss Blueface's child custody comments, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's ban from a boat company, and complex parent-child relationships.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E104
The Breakfast Club
September 7, 2023 - Tyrese Gibson

Tezlyn Figaro reports on the likelihood of another Hunter Biden indictment, the crew reacts to New York City's Airbnb rules, and Tyrese Gibson discusses his album "Beautiful Pain."
09/07/2023
Full Ep
40:31
S1 • E105
The Breakfast Club
September 8, 2023 - Cardi B

The crew reacts to a man blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for a Florida mass shooting, the Rumor Report delves into the arrest of Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend, and Cardi B discusses her single "Bongos."
09/08/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E106
The Breakfast Club
September 11, 2023 - Juicy J

The crew breaks down Vice President Kamala Harris's hip-hop celebration and an alleged altercation between Tink and Hitmaka, and Juicy J discusses his memoir "Chronicles of the Juice Man."
09/11/2023
Full Ep
40:30
S1 • E107
The Breakfast Club
September 12, 2023 - Rea Davis

Rea Davis discusses 2024 presidential election polls and a leaked phone call from Steve Harvey's radio cohost, and callers weigh in on the ethics of disclosing private conversations.
09/12/2023
