I Love Us

That's Not Gorilla Glue

Season 1 E 5 • 04/19/2023

Kym and Kountry Wayne react to clips of a pranking fiancée, clumsy and overworked mail carriers, ecstatic dancers inspired by the Holy Spirit and a young lady with a talent for limbo.

Full Ep
20:32

S1 • E1
I Love Us
That Was a Miracle on MLK Street

Hosts Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne react to viral videos of a romantic bubble bath gone wrong, an anxious family at a drive-through zoo and Sunday service tomfoolery.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E2
I Love Us
You Can't Tell People They Got Roaches

Kountry Wayne and Kym share clips of a shocking roller coaster ride, a very determined pest control employee, an acrobatic subway rider and a wannabe samurai who needs more training.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E3
I Love Us
This Is What It Sounds Like When Doves Die

Kym and Kountry Wayne crack up at clips of a trypanophobic patient, a disappointed "Black Panther" fan and a kid who takes drastic action to avoid his mom's wrath after a playtime mishap.
04/05/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E4
I Love Us
I'm So Tired of You

Kountry Wayne and Kym find new crushes in clips of twerking brides, flirty drive-through customers, a very careful barber, a nondestructive gender reveal party and a destructive Jesus.
04/12/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E6
I Love Us
Ice Skating, That Ain't for Us

Kym and Kountry Wayne introduce the audience to a no-nonsense birthday girl, a naughty street musician, a preacher with controversial food opinions, an eager baptismal candidate and more.
04/26/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E7
I Love Us
We Gotta Call Her Nana LaBelle

Kountry Wayne and Kym laugh at clips of a garbage truck disaster, opinionated kids, the world's youngest rapper and amusement park rides so scary they send guests into another world.
05/03/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E8
I Love Us
Is This What Country White Folks Are Like?

Kym and Kountry Wayne spend time with an overconfident treadmill runner, a hungry bear and its unwilling dinner hosts, a passionate church lady and a loving husband with a penchant for PDA.
05/10/2023
