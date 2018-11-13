We Are at WarSeason 1 E 1 • 11/13/2018
After announcing his retirement, L.C. appoints his son Orlando as the new CEO of Duncan Motors, but L.C. soon learns that someone is trying to put him out of business.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
Christian Keyes sits down with the stars of Carl Weber's The Family Business to discuss their characters and theorize about the fate of the Duncan family in Season 2.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
40:58
Carl Weber's The Family BusinessS1 • E2The Games Have Just Begun
Miguel faces consequences for seeing Paris, L.C. accuses Alejandro of stealing his shipment, Rio goes on a dangerous mission, and Orlando meets with Vegas.
11/20/2018
41:12
Carl Weber's The Family BusinessS1 • E3 Showdown
Paris's actions put Rio's life in danger, L.C. is in critical condition after being shot in an ambush, and Harris is forced to make a difficult decision.
11/27/2018
40:45
Carl Weber's The Family BusinessS1 • E4Answered Questions
Nevada asks L.C. to tell him the truth about his mother, Vinny Dash teams up with Niles to avenge his family, and Paris struggles with the guilt of Miguel's death.
12/04/2018
40:53
Carl Weber's The Family BusinessS1 • E5The Heat Is On
London delivers her baby, Orlando invents a seemingly perfect recreational drug, and the Duncans say goodbye to Lou.
01/08/2019
41:00
Carl Weber's The Family BusinessS1 • E6Death in the Family
Junior and Paris search for Lou's killer, Chippy is upset to learn about the new drug Orlando concocted, and the Zunigas come for a Duncan.
01/15/2019
40:36
Carl Weber's The Family BusinessS1 • E7Homecoming
L.C. visits Randy in the hospital with a proposition, Orlando's body is returned to the family, and a new Zuniga is out for revenge on the Duncans.
01/22/2019
