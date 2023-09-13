The Breakfast Club
September 27, 2023 - Kerry Washington
Season 1 E 118 • 09/27/2023
Loren LoRosa, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God break down a rash of thefts coinciding with peaceful protests in Philadelphia, and Kerry Washington discusses her book "Thicker Than Water."
S1 • E108The Breakfast ClubSeptember 13, 2023 - Lemuel Plummer & Natalie Nunn
Charlamagne discusses the impact of his Mental Wealth Alliance organization with a caller, and Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer and Natalie Nunn to talk about their fledgling media empire.
09/13/2023
S1 • E109The Breakfast ClubSeptember 14, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the capture of an escaped Pennsylvania prisoner and Georgia's gas tax suspension, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses his debut novel "Flipping Boxcars."
09/14/2023
S1 • E110The Breakfast ClubSeptember 15, 2023 - Diddy
The hosts cover federal gun charges brought against Hunter Biden and Whoopi Goldberg asking her cohost on "The View" if she's pregnant, and Diddy talks about "The Love Album: Off the Grid."
09/15/2023
S1 • E111The Breakfast ClubSeptember 18, 2023 - Tiffany Haddish
The hosts discuss two celebrity breakups, Tiffany Haddish talks about her musical ambitions and life on a beekeeping farm, and Charlamagne calls out Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner.
09/18/2023
S1 • E112The Breakfast ClubSeptember 19, 2023 - Toya Johnson-Rushing & Reginae Carter
Tezlyn Figaro covers Rudy Giuliani's unpaid bills, the crew talks Tamar Braxton's car break-in, and Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter discuss their reality show "Toya & Reginae."
09/19/2023
S1 • E113The Breakfast ClubSeptember 20, 2023 - Taraji P. Henson
Tezlyn provides historical context for union strikes, Charlamagne gets messy in the studio, and Taraji P. Henson talks spreading joy and self-care through her mental health foundation.
09/20/2023
S1 • E114The Breakfast ClubSeptember 21, 2023 - Desi Banks
Guest cohost Loren LoRosa discusses anti-migrant protests in Staten Island, NY, and Nicki Minaj's husband getting placed on house arrest, and Desi Banks talks about stand-up and acting.
09/21/2023
S1 • E115The Breakfast ClubSeptember 22, 2023 - Gem Droppers
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy revisit interviews with some of their favorite sage guests, including Dr. Cornel West, Judy Blume, Emory Jones, Fab 5 Freddy, Ryan Coogler and Peter Nicks.
09/22/2023
S1 • E116The Breakfast ClubSeptember 25, 2023 – Elaine Welteroth
Envy and Charlamagne debate Lil Wayne’s legacy, discuss Usher headlining Super Bowl LVIII and interview Elaine Welteroth about “The Conversations Project.”
09/25/2023
S1 • E117The Breakfast ClubSeptember 26, 2023 - Usher
Charlamagne reveals he planned his beef with Drake, Loren LoRosa laments Travis Kelce's rumored romance with Taylor Swift, and Usher chats about headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.
09/26/2023
S1 • E119The Breakfast ClubSeptember 28, 2023 - Loren LoRosa
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the GOP presidential debate, Loren LoRosa delves into the Kim and Kourtney Kardashian feud, and callers weigh in on whether "body counts" matter in relationships.
09/28/2023
S1 • E120The Breakfast ClubSeptember 29, 2023 – Omar Epps
Envy and Charlamagne listen to callers as they get stress off their chests, and Omar Epps discusses his book "Nubia: The Reckoning" as well as his thoughts on tech and human purpose.
09/29/2023
S1 • E121The Breakfast ClubOctober 2, 2023 - Eboni K. Williams
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God talk about the arrest made in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, and Eboni K. Williams defends her controversial advice to college-aged Black women.
10/02/2023
S1 • E122The Breakfast ClubOctober 3, 2023 - Best of LOL
The hosts highlight interviews with comedians Marlon Wayans, Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne relitigate their breakup.
10/03/2023
S1 • E123The Breakfast ClubOctober 4, 2023 - Malcolm Jenkins
Tezlyn examines House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ousting, the hosts discuss Ed Sheeran's meetup with Snoop Dogg, and the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins promotes his book "What Winners Won't Tell You."
10/04/2023
S1 • E124The Breakfast ClubOctober 5, 2023 - Sherri Shepherd
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy discuss the Kaiser Permanente workers striking in the biggest health care protest in U.S. history, and Sherri Shepherd addresses why no one picketed her show.
10/05/2023
S1 • E125The Breakfast ClubOctober 6, 2023 - Kirk Franklin
Guest cohost Angela Rye and the crew break down Sexyy Red's outspoken support for Donald Trump and Diddy's praise for Yung Miami, and Kirk Franklin discusses his documentary "Father's Day."
10/06/2023
S1 • E126The Breakfast ClubOctober 9, 2023 - Rheeda Walker
Guest cohost Jason Lee joins to discuss the Israel-Gaza war and Joe Budden dissing Drake, and psychologist Rheeda Walker discusses "The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health."
10/09/2023
S1 • E127The Breakfast ClubOctober 10, 2023 - Rich Paul
The crew talks about the U.S. sending aid to Israel and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential run, and Rich Paul discusses his book "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds."
10/10/2023
