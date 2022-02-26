Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

53rd NAACP Image Awards
E 1 • 02/26/2022

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 53rd NAACP Image Awards celebrates Black excellence by recognizing the year's unforgettable artists with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Channing Hill and more.

1:19:45
02/26/2022
