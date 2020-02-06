Justice Now: A BET News Special

JusticeNow: A BET Town HallSeason 1 E 2 • 06/07/2020
Marc Lamont Hill hosts Black athletes, entertainers, politicians and activists as they discuss how to turn the pain and anger caused by racism into systemic change.
Watching
Full Ep
39:41
Justice Now: A BET News SpecialS1 • E1Justice Now: A BET News Special Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill
Marc Lamont Hill hosts as African-American activists, entertainers and thought leaders discuss the murder of George Floyd and reflect on the protests that followed.
06/02/2020
