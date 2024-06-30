BET Awards 2024

BET Awards 2024

Season 1 E 1 • 06/30/2024

Taraji P. Henson hosts the BET Awards 2024, a celebration of Black culture and artistic accomplishments, with a special Lifetime Achievement Award honor for Usher.

