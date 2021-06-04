Rebels with a Cause

Season 1 E 3 • 04/06/2021

Season 1 E 3 • 04/06/2021



Watching

Full Ep
11:50

S1 • E1
Rebels with a Cause
Trae Tha Truth and His Relief Gang Make an Impact in Houston

Houston rapper and Angel by Nature cofounder Trae Tha Truth uses his influence to lift up his hometown -- from rescuing flood victims to donating musical equipment to local kids.
04/06/2021
Full Ep
14:19

S1 • E2
Rebels with a Cause
Yandy Smith-Harris Fights for Prison Reform

Entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris describes fighting for prison reform and her work with Until Freedom to speak out against police brutality and injustices in underserved communities.
04/06/2021
Full Ep
12:22

S1 • E3
Rebels with a Cause
How Brandon Anderson Is Fighting to End Police Terror

Following the murder of his partner, Brandon Anderson has dedicated his life to combating police violence against Black Americans and developing Raheem, a service to report bad policing.
04/06/2021
Full Ep
13:09

S1 • E4
Rebels with a Cause
Shar Bates Recounts What Propelled Her Into Activism

My Vote Is Hip Hop founder Shar Bates describes what inspired her move into activism and her work to get young people involved in taking on issues from voter suppression to police brutality.
04/06/2021
