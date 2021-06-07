Belly Shirts, Bedazzled Belts, Bad HatsSeason 1 E 4 • 07/27/2021
Natalie, Ivy and Alonzo break down unexpectedly iconic fashion trends including bare midriff tops, accessories bedazzled beyond recognition and the revival of newsboy caps.
You Wore What?!S1 • E1Bayangs, Bandanas, Boots with the Fur
Natalie, Ivy and Alonzo highlight their favorite bang looks, including Aaliyah's signature side swoop, praise the mix-and-match versatility of the bandana, and weigh in on furry footwear.
07/06/2021
You Wore What?!S1 • E2Men in Pink, Man Braids, Baggy Clothing
Natalie, Alonzo and Lamar chat about formerly popular looks for men, including pink attire, braids and baggy clothing, and Lamar reveals how his time at college affected his evolving style.
07/13/2021
You Wore What?!S1 • E3Throwback Jerseys, Two-Toned Hair & Too Much Denim
Alonzo, EJ and Natalie discuss the early years of two-toned hair and its modern evolution, the vintage basketball jersey movement, and the best and worst of the notorious denim overload.
07/20/2021
You Wore What?!S1 • E5Leather, Low-Rise Jeans, Velour Sweatsuits
Natalie, Lamar and Alonzo weigh in on overdone fashion trends, including full-on leather, low-rise jeans that showcased snatched abs and celebrities rocking velour sweatsuits.
08/03/2021
