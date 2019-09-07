The Next Big Thing
Welcome to Hollywood
Season 1 E 1 • 07/09/2019

Twenty-one unsigned hip-hop and R&B artists have 30 seconds to impress Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven, and the pressure is on as 10 artists face a stressful callback.

The Next Big Thing
S1 • E1
Welcome to Hollywood

07/09/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E2
Secure the Bag

Competitors busk in Santa Monica, CA, then mentor Joe Budden preps the artists for the Cypher Challenge, which splits them up into two teams to perform group freestyles.
07/16/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E3
Control Your Instrument

The artists must sing after running an obstacle course, and Tamar Braxton coaches four teams of artists through the elimination challenge.
07/23/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E4
Producing a Hit 101

The artists show off their freestyle game in a mini challenge, and emotions run high when the contestants break into teams and later face a double elimination.
07/30/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E5
The Drip

Dame gives a crash course in style and attitude before a fashion photoshoot challenge, and celebrity mentor Kash Doll helps the artists upgrade their looks with makeovers.
08/06/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E6
Showmanship - Bring It!

A competitor makes a big announcement, Lil' Kim shares a valuable lesson on commanding a stage, and the artists work with celebrity choreographers ahead of live performances.
08/13/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E7
Owning Your Truth

Practice interviews stir up drama between Maya and Lovee, DeVon Franklin and Remy Ma teach lessons in realness, and the singers team with songwriters to find their truth.
08/20/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E8
Fanfest

Keyshia Cole challenges the final five to make viral videos, and the singers aim to generate social buzz during the elimination challenge.
08/27/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E9
Making the Video

Working with Poo Bear, Jean-Baptiste, Tank and the late Nipsey Hussle, the final four each have 12 hours to create an original song and 48 hours to make a video for it.
09/03/2019
The Next Big Thing
S1 • E10
The Record Label Deal Goes To...

Two of the remaining artists will move forward to meet and perform for the four record labels in hopes of securing a life-changing label deal. Charlamagne tha God hosts.
09/10/2019
