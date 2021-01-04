Urban Beauty TV

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
SerayahSeason 1 E 4 • 04/17/2021
Gwen Jimmere shares her journey as a haircare entrepreneur, Miko Underwood opens up about launching the first sustainable denim brand in Harlem, and Serayah reveals her skincare routine.
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E1Monica
Monique Rodriguez reveals the tragedy that led to her multi-million-dollar beauty empire, hairstylist Tahirah Carter talks about her road to success, and Monica shares her skincare routine.
04/01/2021
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E2Melissa L. Williams
Kim Lewis shares how her natural hair journey paved the way for CurlMix, Deidre Jefferies reveals how she got into fashion, and Melissa L. Williams shows off her daily beauty routine.
04/03/2021
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E3Siobhan Bell
Alicia Scott talks about creating shade-inclusive, clean makeup, Siobhan Bell gets into her beauty routine, The Honey Pot founder Beatrice Dixon shares her feminine care journey and more.
04/10/2021
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E4Serayah
04/17/2021
