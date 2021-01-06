Living the Lyrics
Narissa & Norm Nixon
Season 1 E 2 • 06/08/2021

Comedian Norm Nixon and rapper Narissa follow a trail of props and clues that range from crowns and scepters to his and hers Lamborghinis as they try to name a cognac-loving artist's song.

Living the Lyrics
S1 • E1
Young Ezee & Crissa

Friends and social media stars Young Ezee and Crissa work their way through clues about bling, bankruptcy and more in hopes of guessing the correct song lyrics by a famous rap duo.
06/01/2021
07:10

Living the Lyrics
S1 • E2
Narissa & Norm Nixon

Comedian Norm Nixon and rapper Narissa follow a trail of props and clues that range from crowns and scepters to his and hers Lamborghinis as they try to name a cognac-loving artist's song.
06/08/2021
07:00

Living the Lyrics
S1 • E3
Sevyn Streeter

Singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter uses clues including a kilt and peaches to try to piece together the lyrics of a star-studded music video, and she turns to her friend K CAMP for help.
06/15/2021
07:02

Living the Lyrics
S1 • E4
Bre-Z & Kidd Kenn

With five minutes on the clock, actress-rapper Bre-Z and Chicago rapper Kidd Kenn search for clues to help them guess the lyrics to a song by a popular hip-hop duo from Mississippi.
06/22/2021
07:03

Living the Lyrics
S1 • E5
Jasmin Brown & Briana Lawrence

Comedian Jasmin Brown, a.k.a. Watch Jazzy, and cinematographer Briana Lawrence scramble to translate clues pointing to a song about a certain rapper's life of luxury.
06/29/2021
07:02

Living the Lyrics
S1 • E6
Porscha & Jazmyn W

After finding cash and a kilt, actress Porscha Coleman and influencer Jazmyn W put together clues to determine the name of a certified banger by a popular southern rapper.
07/06/2021
