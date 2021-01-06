Living the Lyrics

Narissa & Norm NixonSeason 1 E 2 • 06/08/2021
Comedian Norm Nixon and rapper Narissa follow a trail of props and clues that range from crowns and scepters to his and hers Lamborghinis as they try to name a cognac-loving artist's song.
Watching
Full Ep
07:54
Living the LyricsS1 • E1Young Ezee & Crissa
Friends and social media stars Young Ezee and Crissa work their way through clues about bling, bankruptcy and more in hopes of guessing the correct song lyrics by a famous rap duo.
06/01/2021
Full Ep
07:10
Living the LyricsS1 • E2Narissa & Norm Nixon
Comedian Norm Nixon and rapper Narissa follow a trail of props and clues that range from crowns and scepters to his and hers Lamborghinis as they try to name a cognac-loving artist's song.
06/08/2021
Full Ep
07:00
Living the LyricsS1 • E3Sevyn Streeter
Singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter uses clues including a kilt and peaches to try to piece together the lyrics of a star-studded music video, and she turns to her friend K CAMP for help.
06/15/2021
Full Ep
07:02
Living the LyricsS1 • E4Bre-Z & Kidd Kenn
With five minutes on the clock, actress-rapper Bre-Z and Chicago rapper Kidd Kenn search for clues to help them guess the lyrics to a song by a popular hip-hop duo from Mississippi.
06/22/2021
Full Ep
07:03
Living the LyricsS1 • E5Jasmin Brown & Briana Lawrence
Comedian Jasmin Brown, a.k.a. Watch Jazzy, and cinematographer Briana Lawrence scramble to translate clues pointing to a song about a certain rapper's life of luxury.
06/29/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021