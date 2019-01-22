Wig Out
Cliff Vmir Needs His Team to Deliver
E 8 • 03/05/2019

Cliff Vmir worries that his dancers and choreographer aren't on the same page as he prepares for his fan appreciation party.

11:10

Wig Out
E1
Inside Cliff Vmir's Empire

The 21-year-old millionaire hairstylist to the stars -- who's worked with everyone from Cardi B to Lil' Mo -- gets candid about growing his brand and giving back to his fans.
01/22/2019
Full Ep
10:08

Wig Out
E2
Can Cliff Keep Carrying His Friends Across the Finish Line?

Cliff gets frustrated when the rest of the crew brings drama to his photo shoot, and his management team worries it's taking a toll on him.
01/27/2019
Full Ep
09:46

Wig Out
E3
Things Go from Bad to Worse at Cliff’s Lace Wig Class

The show must go on after a last-minute change of address delays Cliff's lace wig class, and a big surprise catches him off guard.
02/02/2019
Full Ep
10:19

Wig Out
E4
Cliff Vmir Reveals Lace Frontal Wig Secrets

Cliff doesn't let getting served distract him from his lace wig class, and he later shares advice to his friend who's ready to come out.
02/04/2019
Full Ep
10:55

Wig Out
E5
Getting Down to Business

Lil' Mo gives Cliff advice on transitioning his success with wigs into a rap career, but his manager has her reservations about the jump.
02/10/2019
Full Ep
10:58

Wig Out
E6
"Real Housewives" Star Marlo Hampton Gets a Makeover

Cliff and the crew prep for Marlo Hampton of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" to come to the salon for a hair makeover.
02/17/2019
Full Ep
10:26

Wig Out
E7
Cliff Vmir Wants to Show Fans Another Side

Cliff Vmir plans his fan appreciation party, catches up with Shekinah Jo, and tries to get Jade and Monique on the same page.
03/03/2019
Full Ep
10:24

Wig Out
E8
Cliff Vmir Needs His Team to Deliver

Cliff Vmir worries that his dancers and choreographer aren't on the same page as he prepares for his fan appreciation party.
03/05/2019
