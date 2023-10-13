The Breakfast Club
October 27, 2023 - Ben Crump
Season 1 E 140 • 10/27/2023
Tezlyn Figaro gives an update on the mass shooting in Maine, guest cohost Loren LoRosa details reactions to comments JT of City Girls made about Lil Uzi Vert, and attorney Ben Crump calls in.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E130The Breakfast ClubOctober 13, 2023 - Joe Clair
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir and field a call from a young listener, and comedian Joe Clair looks back on his 1997 interview with The Notorious B.I.G.
10/13/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E131The Breakfast ClubOctober 16, 2023 - Ric Flair
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss Louisiana's governor race, Ric Flair talks about his illustrious wrestling career, and ESPN commentator Desmond Howard wins Donkey of the Day.
10/16/2023
Full Ep
40:28
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E132The Breakfast ClubOctober 17, 2023 - Marc Lamont Hill
Tezlyn Figaro reports on U.S. military movements, Charlamagne gripes about garbage truck traffic, and Professor Marc Lamont Hill examines the long history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
10/17/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E133The Breakfast ClubOctober 18, 2023 - Nicole Avant
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God tackle revelations from Britney Spears's new memoir, activist Nicole Avant discusses coping with grief, and a Floridian fugitive becomes Donkey of the Day.
10/18/2023
Full Ep
40:28
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E134The Breakfast ClubOctober 19, 2023 - Malcolm Gladwell
The crew weighs in on President Biden sending $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, and Malcolm Gladwell discusses his "Revisionist History" podcast and gun violence.
10/19/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E135The Breakfast ClubOctober 20, 2023 - Aida Rodriguez
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God tackle Suge Knight's prison podcast ambitions, Aida Rodriguez talks comedy, catharsis and her book "Legitimate Kid," and Charlamagne takes a holy man to task.
10/20/2023
Full Ep
40:13
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E136The Breakfast ClubOctober 23, 2023 - Cappuchino
Radio personality Cappuchino joins the crew as guest cohost to break down the race to elect a House speaker and Brian McKnight's name change, and callers reveal what turns them off.
10/23/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E137The Breakfast ClubOctober 24, 2023 - Cappuchino
Guest cohost Cappuchino, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss Dwight Howard's legal issues and whether it's a good idea to share romantic relationship problems with friends.
10/24/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E138The Breakfast ClubOctober 25, 2023 - Pastor Mike Todd
Loren LoRosa joins the crew in remembering "Shaft" star Richard Roundtree before discussing Jonathan Majors's assault claims, and Pastor Mike Todd chats about "Damaged but Not Destroyed."
10/25/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E139The Breakfast ClubOctober 26, 2023 – City Girls
Loren LoRosa and Glasses Malone join as guest cohosts, Tezlyn Figaro reports on a mass shooting in Maine, Charlamagne debates a listener, and City Girls discuss their album "RAW."
10/26/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E140The Breakfast ClubOctober 27, 2023 - Ben Crump
Tezlyn Figaro gives an update on the mass shooting in Maine, guest cohost Loren LoRosa details reactions to comments JT of City Girls made about Lil Uzi Vert, and attorney Ben Crump calls in.
10/27/2023
Full Ep
40:25
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E141The Breakfast ClubOctober 30, 2023 - Lil Uzi Vert's Missing Chain
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss the death of the mass shooter in Maine, critique Flavor Flav's national anthem performance and react to Lil Uzi Vert losing an expensive chain.
10/30/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E142The Breakfast ClubOctober 31, 2023 – Gizelle Bryant
Guest cohost Gizelle Bryant joins DJ Envy and Charlamagne to celebrate Halloween, discuss Israel's refusal of a cease-fire and examine the ins and outs of spousal conversations.
10/31/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E143The Breakfast ClubNovember 1, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Jess Hilarious recounts a trip to Puerto Rico, Tezlyn Figaro covers Chicago police ties to far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, and the hosts debate age-appropriate Halloween costumes.
11/01/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E144The Breakfast ClubNovember 2, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Jess Hilarious drops a hot take on 50 Cent, the trio discusses DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana's feud, and callers debate the pros and cons of reuniting with an ex like Ashanti and Nelly did.
11/02/2023
Full Ep
40:40
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E145The Breakfast ClubNovember 3, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Guest cohost Jess Hilarious and the crew discuss rising homeschooling rates, Jonathan Majors's future with Marvel, Missy Elliott's sit-down with Robin Roberts and more.
11/03/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E146The Breakfast ClubNovember 6, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg
Tezlyn Figaro details the death of an Alabama mayor, the crew discusses comments from Lauryn Hill and J. Cole, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks electric cars and more.
11/06/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E147The Breakfast ClubNovember 7, 2023 - Donnell Rawlings
Ms. Pat cohosts, the crew talks David Axelrod's comments on President Biden's reelection bid and Yung Miami's advice on bagging a Diddy, then Donnell Rawlings discusses his comedy show.
11/07/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E148The Breakfast ClubNovember 8, 2023 - Doug Melville
The crew weighs in on the 2023 election results, Cam'ron's risqué story about Sukihana and Jeezy's candid interview with Nia Long, and Doug Melville discusses his book "Invisible Generals."
11/08/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS5
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays
Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New NightTyler Perry's SistasS6
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023