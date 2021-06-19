BET HER Presents: Queen Collective

Game ChangerSeason 2 E 2 • 06/19/2021
Gaming expert Tanya DePass revolutionizes her often exclusive industry by breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of marginalized people in her community.
With the support of her mother, 12-year-old Grace Moore makes history as one of the youngest classical music composers to write music for the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
06/19/2021
06/19/2021
Young Black students and their teacher campaign to rename their local park after an abolitionist while learning the value of grassroots organizing and discovering their agency as activists.
06/19/2021
