Boiling Point

Boiling PointS1 • E1Los Angeles
The 1992 L.A. riots that erupted after the officers on trial for beating Rodney King were acquitted are analyzed and compared to recent social injustices.
02/21/2021
Boiling PointS1 • E2Attica
The roots of America's mass incarceration problem are traced back to the 1971 Attica Prison Uprising, an incident authorities whitewashed and reframed as a violent riot led by Black inmates.
02/28/2021
Boiling PointS1 • E3Bloody Sunday
John Lewis and other civil rights activists faced down police on a Selma, AL, bridge in a violent clash that galvanized the public and led to Congress passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
03/02/2021
Boiling PointS1 • E4Schoolhouse Door
Alabama Governor George Wallace's attempt to bar two Black students from entering the University of Alabama in 1963 is examined and compared to the segregation barriers that still endure.
03/09/2021
Boiling PointS1 • E5Hurricane Katrina
Environmental racism, like the federal government's inadequate response to Hurricane Katrina, has fueled disparities in Black communities and left them vulnerable to COVID-19.
03/16/2021
Boiling PointS1 • E6George Floyd
The murders of George Floyd, Michael Brown and other victims of excessive force shined a light on police brutality and sparked an important social justice movement around the world.
03/23/2021
