Black Card Revoked
Angela Rye, Laz Alonso, KevOnStage
Season 1 E 5 • 02/15/2018

Celebrity captains Angela Rye, Laz Alonso and KevOnStage show off their knowledge of all things African American as they try to earn their teammates a shot at $10,000.

Black Card Revoked
S1 • E1
Sevyn Streeter, Billy Sorrells, Slink Johnson

Sevyn Streeter, Billy Sorrells and Slink Johnson put their knowledge of black culture to the test as they try to captain their teams toward victory and a chance at $10,000.
01/18/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E2
Brandon T. Jackson, Karlous Miller, Finesse Mitchell

Comedic actors Brandon T. Jackson, Karlous Miller and Finesse Mitchell put their black cards on the line as they try to guide their teams to victory and a chance at $10,000.
01/25/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E3
Loni Love, Guy Torry, Justin Hires

Celebrity captains Loni Love, Guy Torry and Justin Hires try to keep their black cards intact while helping their teammates get a chance at winning up to $10,000.
02/01/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E4
DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Billy Sorrells

DC Young Fly, Billy Sorrells and Jess Hilarious put their reputations on the line as they team up with contestants and compete to determine who knows black culture best.
02/08/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E6
LisaRaye, Affion Crockett, K. Dubb

Celebrities LisaRaye, Affion Crockett and K. Dubb look to prove they have their fingers on the pulse of black culture as they pilot their teammates to a shot at $10,000.
03/01/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E7
Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis, LeToya Luckett

Celebrity captains Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett put their knowledge of all things African American to the test as they lead their teams toward a shot at $10,000.
03/08/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E8
Jermaine Dupri, Apryl Jones, London Brown

Celebrity captains Jermaine Dupri, Apryl Jones and London Brown battle to keep their black cards intact as they lead their teammates toward a shot at $10,000.
03/15/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E9
Slink Johnson, Justin Hires, Alonzo Bodden

Funnymen Slink Johnson, Justin Hires and Alonzo Bodden hilariously defend their blackness while trying to captain their teammates to victory and a chance at $10,000.
03/22/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E10
Loni Love, CP Powell, Amin Joseph

Celebrities Loni Love, CP Powell and Amin Joseph show off their knowledge of all things African American as they try to guide their teammates to victory and a shot at $10,000.
03/29/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E11
K. Michelle, Andra Fuller, Luenell

Celebrity captains K. Michelle, Andra Fuller and Luenell engage in a spirited game that tests their knowledge of African-American culture with $10,000 and status on the line.
04/05/2018
Black Card Revoked
S1 • E12
Big Boy, Donnell Rawlings, Rotimi

Big Boy, Donnell Rawlings and Rotimi do battle to see who gets to keep their black cards as they captain their teams toward a chance at $10,000.
04/12/2018
