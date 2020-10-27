Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
BET Hip Hop Awards 202010/27/2020
Celebrating the biggest moments in hip-hop music, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 features performances from top artists and honors the year's best songs, music videos, collaborations and more.
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
BET Her Supports Suicide Prevention Week
Watch original short films about struggling in silence and the lasting impacts of past traumas when BET Her Presents: The Lifeline premieres September 10 at 10/9c on BET Her.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tami Roman Rules the Runway in Haus of Vicious
Tami Roman steps into her power as an actress, playing merciless fashion designer Chantel Vivian in Haus of Vicious, premiering August 17 at 8/7c on BET.
08/15/2022