Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

About Her Business
Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse & Reese Scott
Season 1 E 2 • 08/16/2022

Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse, Reese Scott and Denequa Williams-Clarke recount their career journeys and pivots -- from selling a brand to building a business from the ground up.

Watching

Full Ep
20:32

About Her Business
S2 • E1
Fawn Weaver, Valyncia, Denise Woodward & Tressa Smallwood

A CEO of a premium whiskey brand, mother-daughter realtor duo, owner of an allergy-friendly dessert brand and film producer share stories behind their success as Black businesswomen.
08/06/2022
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

About Her Business
S2 • E2
Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel & Chantel Powell

Entrepreneurs Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel, Chantel Powell, Tai Beauchamp and Malaika Jones share how they fought to achieve success as Black female founders.
08/13/2022
Full Ep
20:30

About Her Business
S1 • E1
Kalilah Wright, Pinky Cole & Raynell Steward

Meet the Black female bosses behind an inspirational graphic T-shirt brand, a plant-based burger joint, an NYC-based custom clothing company and a crayon-like cosmetic line.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch

About Her Business
S1 • E2
Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse & Reese Scott

Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse, Reese Scott and Denequa Williams-Clarke recount their career journeys and pivots -- from selling a brand to building a business from the ground up.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
19:44
Sign in to Watch

About Her Business
S1 • E3
Brandice Daniel, Salone Monet & Miko Underwood

Brandice Daniel -- founder of Harlem Fashion Row -- takes over New York Fashion Week to honor Black fashion history with rising designers Salone Monet, Kapasa Musonda and Miko Underwood.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

About Her Business
S1 • E4
Courtney Adeleye, April Spencer, Tori Soudan & Yolanda White

Yolanda White, April Spencer, Tori Soudan and Courtney Adeleye lead with compassion in their respective businesses -- fashion, health care, footwear and hair care.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
20:32
Sign in to Watch

About Her Business
S2 • E3
Bobbi Peterson, Cherri Harris, Shawn Brown & Whitney Beatty

Find out how an orthodontist, a truck driver, a creative cheesecake baker and a cannabis dispensary owner ignored naysayers and overcame adversity to become their own bosses.
08/21/2022
Full Ep
20:32
Sign in to Watch

About Her Business
S2 • E4
Jasmine Crowe, Dawn Kelly, Aliyah Ortiz & Marvina Robinson

These Black female founders include an advocate for food waste and hunger, an innovator offering an oasis of nourishing food, a fitness entrepreneur and a trailblazing champagne aficionado.
08/27/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval

Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

You Can Always Count on Your Bruh

When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3
Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night

Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30

Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless

Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
Tragedy and Triumph Are Found in The Waiting Room

Two powerful stories, Oh Baby Baby and The Pink Fight, explore Black women's health and fertility in The Waiting Room, premiering October 8 at 10/9c on BET Her.
09/30/2022