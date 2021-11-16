Games People Play

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
All InSeason 2 E 5 • 11/16/2021
Laila is unnerved by an unwelcome visitor from her past, Marques and Eden's relationship heats up, Kareem gets a taste of his own medicine, and Nia's investigation takes a strange turn.
Watching
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS1 • E5To Live and Lie in L.A.
Vanessa searches for answers, Marques hopes for a fresh start, Nia has a surprise guest, and Laila realizes she may be in danger when her plans with Susie Q fall through.
05/21/2019
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS1 • E6Reversal of Fortune
Flashing back to the past, Kareem gets Marques a walk-on on the college basketball team, Laila faces an attack that changes her life, and Vanessa befriends Nia at a protest.
05/28/2019
Full Ep
40:18
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS1 • E7Persons of Interests
The Kings are called in for questioning, security footage of Vanessa and Kalinda's confrontation gets leaked to the press, and Laila searches for Susie Q.
06/04/2019
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS1 • E8A Wing and a Prayer
After Laila's abduction, her captor demands a ransom from Marques, the Kings deal with the constant presence of the paparazzi at their home, and Vanessa calls on Nia for help.
06/11/2019
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS1 • E9The Bitch is Back
Terrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.
06/18/2019
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS1 • E10The Way You Save
The women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.
06/25/2019
Full Ep
40:24
Games People PlayS2 • E1I Saw What You Did
Kareem's mom reveals a family secret, Laila has a change of fortune, Nia gets a mysterious package, new evidence surfaces in Kalinda's murder case, and Vanessa gives Marques troubling news.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
40:08
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS2 • E2Gone Girl
Marques's dad comes to take care of him with Vanessa gone, Quanisha pressures Kareem to use his connections for their wedding, and Eric's conspiracy theory gets him in trouble with Nia.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS2 • E3Love and Basketball
Marques has trouble focusing on the court while his daughter is still missing, a mysterious package sends Eric down a conspiracy rabbit hole, and Nia hits it off with Laila's new costar.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS2 • E4Lost and Found
Nia learns that Eric's conspiracy theories may have had some validity, Kareem gets an opportunity from the Vipers, and Marcus adjusts to playing with the team's new superstar.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
Games People PlayS2 • E5All In
Laila is unnerved by an unwelcome visitor from her past, Marques and Eden's relationship heats up, Kareem gets a taste of his own medicine, and Nia's investigation takes a strange turn.
11/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021