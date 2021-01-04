Origin Stories

Kaash PaigeSeason 2 E 5 • 04/01/2021
Kaash Paige talks about her Dallas upbringing, the breakout success of her single "Love Songs" and her bold ambitions for the year ahead.
Origin StoriesS1 • E2YBN Cordae
YBN Cordae talks about bridging hip hop's generational gap, explains the meaning behind his debut album title "The Lost Boy" and weighs in on the Black Lives Matter movement.
03/22/2021
Origin StoriesS2 • E1Pardison Fontaine
Pardison Fontaine explains why he dropped out of college to pursue music, how he almost went to court because of his success, how his creative partnership with Cardi B developed and more.
03/24/2021
Origin StoriesS2 • E2Rico Nasty
Rico Nasty opens up about her early years with depression, how her grunge persona emerged, how she balances superstardom and motherhood, and more.
03/25/2021
Origin StoriesS2 • E4Benny the Butcher
Benny the Butcher talks about growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, NY, serving time in prison at age 18 and defying expectations after getting signed by Griselda Records.
03/25/2021
Origin StoriesS2 • E3Maliibu Miitch
Maliibu Miitch discusses how her upbringing in The Bronx led to freestyling, getting attention for her rhymes online, getting signed to her first label, finding her artistic voice and more.
03/26/2021
Origin StoriesS2 • E6UMI
UMI talks about growing up in Seattle, moving to L.A. for college, writing her song "Remember Me" about her freshman roommate and introducing listeners to new healing frequencies.
05/07/2021
Origin StoriesS2 • E7TeaMarrr
Haitian-American singer TeaMarrr talks about her northeast upbringing, the story behind her breakthrough song, "One Job," her admiration for Issa Rae and the meaning of her acronymic name.
05/07/2021
