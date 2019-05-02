American Soul

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Continuous Revolution in ProgressSeason 1 E 2 • 02/05/2019
Don works with an unlikely partner, Tessa has second thoughts, JT's old friend leads him down the wrong path, and the Clarke family awaits Joseph's return from Vietnam.
Watching
Full Ep
41:07
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E1Man Is First Destiny
Don risks it all as he tries to secure performers and take Soul Train nationwide, Tessa reaches her breaking point, and Simone, JT and Kendall pursue stardom.
02/05/2019
Full Ep
41:04
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E2Continuous Revolution in Progress
Don works with an unlikely partner, Tessa has second thoughts, JT's old friend leads him down the wrong path, and the Clarke family awaits Joseph's return from Vietnam.
02/05/2019
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E3Lost and Found
Don is haunted by the past while facing drama at home, the Clarke family picks up the pieces after their tragedy, and Latch wakes up from his coma.
02/13/2019
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E4Just Us
JT grapples with an innocent man being named in a cop's murder, Tessa struggles to manage both Don and the dancers, and Don tries to woo Diana Ross into appearing on the show.
02/19/2019
Full Ep
41:04
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E5Fault Lines
Don deals with a strike, a powerful earthquake and legal drama, Simone learns about JT's troubled home life, Tessa reconsiders her future, and Mrs. Clarke has a visitor.
02/26/2019
Full Ep
41:05
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E6What Are You Looking At?
Tessa gives a dancer the opportunity of a lifetime, Kendall forces his mom to make a difficult decision, and Don meets with Dick Clark about the future of "Soul Train."
03/05/2019
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E7Nothing to Fear
Don takes legal matters into his own hands, the "Soul Train" dancers have a dangerous run-in, Simone and Kendall face a change in plans, and JT's past catches up with him.
03/12/2019
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E8Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
Don responds to Dick Clark's rival music show, Tessa's marriage is put to the test after an unexpected encounter at a dance audition, and JT makes a hard decision for his mom.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E968 B.C.
In a look back at 1968, Don finds a way to make extra money in order to help his ailing father, the Clarke family is haunted by their past, and the future looks bright for JT.
03/26/2019
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS1 • E10Proceed With Caution
As the first season of "Soul Train" ends, Don tries to get his life in order, and a big break for Encore forces Simone, Kendall and JT to weigh their commitment to the group.
04/02/2019
Full Ep
40:51
American SoulS2 • E11975
Simone handles a sticky situation, Gerald double-crosses someone from his past, and Don questions Dolores's motives as his health continues to decline.
05/27/2020
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
American SoulS2 • E2Fame
Tessa and Brooks deal with the fallout from Don's temper, Simone attempts to get back on "Soul Train" as a dancer, and Gerald tries to keep Ruby away from Don.
06/03/2020
Exclusive
06:01
American SoulS2 E2I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Evette Moss-Terry
Evette Moss-Terry reflects on her dance partner Junior, her Soul Train nickname, how she created her outfits and her most memorable moment as a dancer from 1980 to 1990.
06/03/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021