Klutch Academy

Night of DreamsSeason 1 E 5 • 12/21/2021
All the hard work and training of Rich's protégés reaches its conclusion at the 2021 NBA Draft, where the players' nerves take center stage and careers are exalted to the professional level.
Klutch AcademyS1 • E1Play for Play
Superstar sports agent Rich Paul brings together six of the greatest young talents in basketball to help them on the road to the NBA, as they mourn one of their own and enter into adulthood.
11/23/2021
Klutch AcademyS1 • E2The Countdown Is On
Rich helps to build up the players' confidence as the never-ending media circus swirls around them, the pressure of the NBA draft looms, and Scottie prepares for the combine.
11/30/2021
Klutch AcademyS1 • E3Coming Up Klutch
Rich tries to keep the players focused as the draft approaches, therapists and trainers help the prospects work through their pain, and a health issue creates a major setback for Scottie.
12/07/2021
Klutch AcademyS1 • E4Homecoming
Pro Day provides the prospects with high-profile media exposure, and with a couple of days until the draft, the players return home to spend time with friends and family.
12/14/2021
