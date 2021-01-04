Urban Beauty TV

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Dorion Renaud, Tamela Mann and Sherrel SampsonSeason 2 E 3 • 08/20/2022
Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud recounts receiving Beyoncé's stamp of approval, Drea Nicole photographs Tamela Mann for IMPACT Magazine, and Sherrel Sampson reveals what makes Canviiy special.
Watching
Full Ep
19:50
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E1Monica
Monique Rodriguez reveals the tragedy that led to her multi-million-dollar beauty empire, hairstylist Tahirah Carter talks about her road to success, and Monica shares her skincare routine.
04/01/2021
Full Ep
19:23
Sign in to Watch
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E2Melissa L. Williams
Kim Lewis shares how her natural hair journey paved the way for CurlMix, Deidre Jefferies reveals how she got into fashion, and Melissa L. Williams shows off her daily beauty routine.
04/03/2021
Full Ep
20:01
Sign in to Watch
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E3Siobhan Bell
Alicia Scott talks about creating shade-inclusive, clean makeup, Siobhan Bell gets into her beauty routine, The Honey Pot founder Beatrice Dixon shares her feminine care journey and more.
04/10/2021
Full Ep
19:18
Sign in to Watch
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E4Serayah
Gwen Jimmere shares her journey as a haircare entrepreneur, Miko Underwood opens up about launching the first sustainable denim brand in Harlem, and Serayah reveals her skincare routine.
04/17/2021
Full Ep
19:57
Sign in to Watch
Urban Beauty TVS1 • E5Drea Nicole & No Lost Sole
Rahama Wright opens up about empowering Black women entrepreneurs in Africa, Dr. Nia Banks shares facial rejuvenation tips, and photographer Drea Nicole talks about building her clientele.
04/24/2021
Full Ep
19:28
Urban Beauty TVS2 • E1Kenya Moore, Apryl Witherspoon and LaVonndra Johnson
Kenya Moore touts her haircare line, Apryl Witherspoon details her journey from nurse practitioner to aesthetics entrepreneur, and LaVonndra Johnson reveals her signature skincare process.
08/06/2022
Full Ep
20:04
Sign in to Watch
Urban Beauty TVS2 • E2Toccara Jones, Jarrett Manning and Monique Glover
Toccara Jones shows off her line of intimate apparel for curvy women, dentist Jarrett Manning promotes healthy hair and healthy smiles, and Monique Glover shares her mineral-based cosmetics.
08/14/2022
Full Ep
19:57
Sign in to Watch
Urban Beauty TVS2 • E3Dorion Renaud, Tamela Mann and Sherrel Sampson
Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud recounts receiving Beyoncé's stamp of approval, Drea Nicole photographs Tamela Mann for IMPACT Magazine, and Sherrel Sampson reveals what makes Canviiy special.
08/20/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022