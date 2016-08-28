Lift Every Voice

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Anthony Brown and RotimiSeason 2016 E 20 • 09/25/2016
Anthony Brown and Rotimi tell their stories.
Lift Every VoiceS2016 • E17B.Slade and Benny Boom
B.Slade and Benny Boom tell their stories.
08/28/2016
Lift Every VoiceS2016 • E18Jessica White and Kelly Price
Jessica White and Kelly Price tell their stories.
09/04/2016
Lift Every VoiceS2016 • E19Beyoncé's Protégés Chloe x Halle and Virtue
Chloe x Halle of Parkwood Entertainment and Virtue tell their stories.
09/18/2016
Lift Every VoiceS2016 • E20Anthony Brown and Rotimi
09/25/2016
Lift Every VoiceS2017 • E3Eric Benét and Sammi Rotibi
Eric Benét and Sammi Rotibi tell their stories.
01/22/2017
Lift Every VoiceS2017 • E4The Houghtons and Lecrae
Featuring the newlyweds Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon, as well as rapper Lecrae.
02/05/2017
Lift Every VoiceS2017 • E5La'Porsha Renae and Elijah Blake
Featuring American Idol contestant La'Porsha Renae and singer and songwriter Elijah Blake.
02/12/2017
Lift Every VoiceS2017 • E8Israel Houghton and Leela James
Israel Houghton and Leela James tell their stories.
04/23/2017
Lift Every VoiceS2017 • E9Vashawn Mitchell and Todd Dulaney
Vashawn Mitchell and Todd Dulaney tell their stories.
05/07/2017
Lift Every VoiceS2017 • E10Ted Winn and Jonathan McReynolds
Ted Winn and Jonathan McReynolds tell their stories.
05/14/2017
