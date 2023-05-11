The Breakfast Club

May 25, 2023 - Tony Lewis Jr. & Tony Lewis Sr.

Season 1 E 29 • 05/25/2023

The team discusses Tina Turner's life and legacy and chats with Tony Lewis Jr. and Tony Lewis Sr. about Tony Jr.'s long fight to free his former drug kingpin father from federal prison.

S1 • E19
The Breakfast Club
May 11, 2023 - Claudia Jordan

Tezlyn Figaro discusses Donald Trump's CNN town hall in New Hampshire, and guest cohost Claudia Jordan and the crew debate with callers whether it's worth staying in a sexless relationship.
05/11/2023
S1 • E20
The Breakfast Club
May 12, 2023 - Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin

Guest host Claudia Jordan joins to discuss Daniel Penny's manslaughter arrest in New York and Pras's lawsuit against 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving, then Kirk and Tammy Franklin discuss "The One."
05/12/2023
S1 • E21
The Breakfast Club
May 15, 2023 - Mother's Day Wrap-Up

The team looks at the mixed reviews of President Biden's Howard University commencement speech and delves into NBA star Ja Morant's suspension, and dads call in to discuss Mother's Day.
05/15/2023
S1 • E22
The Breakfast Club
May 16, 2023 - A Casino in Times Square

Charlamagne and DJ Envy discuss Jay-Z's hopes to open NYC's first casino and hotel in Times Square and Gabrielle Union's surprising financial arrangement with Dwyane Wade.
05/16/2023
S1 • E23
The Breakfast Club
May 17, 2023 - DJ Cassidy

Guest cohost Erica Duchess joins the show to discuss Congress's AI hearing, the Rumor Report looks at Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's arrests, and DJ Cassidy discusses DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic.
05/17/2023
S1 • E24
The Breakfast Club
May 18, 2023 - Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid & Amber Stevens West

The cast of "Run the World" discusses marriages, on-screen romances, the perpetuation of Black stereotypes in media and more with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and guest host Erica Duchess.
05/18/2023
S1 • E25
The Breakfast Club
May 19, 2023 - Erica Duchess & "Power Book II: Ghost" Cast

Charlamagne tries to defuse Envy's beef with Rick Ross, and actors Lovell Adams-Gray and Woody McClain discuss sex scenes, big plot twists, and the passionate fans of "Power Book II: Ghost."
05/19/2023
S1 • E26
The Breakfast Club
May 22, 2023 - Donnell Rawlings & Jess Hilarious

The hosts pay their respects to NFL hall of famer and civil rights icon Jim Brown, DJ Envy discusses trading insults with Rick Ross, and Charlamagne has a gift for Donnell Rawlings.
05/22/2023
S1 • E27
The Breakfast Club
May 23, 2023 - Jamaal Bowman & Jess Hilarious

Special cohost Jess Hilarious joins to discuss Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid and Lance "Un" Rivera dispelling JAY-Z stabbing rumor, then Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks reparations and more.
05/23/2023
S1 • E28
The Breakfast Club
May 24, 2023 - Deon Cole

Jess Hilarious joins Charlamagne Tha God to discuss a man ramming his truck into the White House security barriers and Gap suing Kanye West, and Deon Cole talks about "The Color Purple."
05/24/2023
S1 • E30
The Breakfast Club
May 26, 2023 - Shameik Moore & Jess Hilarious

Special cohost Jess Hilarious gives her take on a postponed high school graduation in Texas and more, and actor Shameik Moore talks about his role in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
05/26/2023
S1 • E32
The Breakfast Club
May 30, 2023 - Jess Hilarious

Special cohost Jess Hilarious talks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's pledge to repeal criminal justice reform, a study about how police officers interact with Black drivers and more.
05/30/2023
S1 • E33
The Breakfast Club
May 31, 2023 - Jess Hilarious

Tezlyn Figaro reports on Uganda's harsh anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Jess Hilarious discusses dating rumors involving Megan Thee Stallion, and the hosts debate following your dreams.
05/31/2023
S1 • E34
The Breakfast Club
June 1, 2023 - NBA Finals, Debt Ceiling Deal & Finding Joy

Tezlyn Figaro reports on the debt ceiling deal, Charlamagne and Envy discuss Sean Combs's lawsuit against the distributor of his liquor brands, and callers share what brings them joy.
06/01/2023
S1 • E103
The Breakfast Club
May 29, 2023 - Best Moments of April and May 2023

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy throw it back to some of their favorite past interviews including Kirk and Tammy Franklin, author Resmaa Menakem, and artist Chlöe.
05/29/2023
