The Breakfast Club
April 26, 2023 - Swizz Beatz
Season 1 E 8 • 04/26/2023
Charlamagne, DJ Envy and guest cohost Gary Owen remember the late Harry Belafonte, and Swizz Beatz sits down to discuss "Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2" and share his advice for record producers.
S1 • E1The Breakfast ClubApril 17, 2023 - Derek Luke
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the shooting of Ralph Yarl, Jess Hilarious talks food poisoning, and actor Derek Luke stops by to discuss his TV show, working with Denzel Washington and more.
04/17/2023
S1 • E2The Breakfast ClubApril 18, 2023 - Pretty Vee
Pretty Vee joins as guest cohost and hypes her new movie "Pretty Stoned," Trick Daddy discusses his dental makeover, and Tezlyn Figaro reports on Dianne Feinstein's resignation pressures.
04/18/2023
S1 • E3The Breakfast ClubApril 19, 2023 - Draymond Green & Marques Houston
Tezlyn Figaro reports on recent gun violence, DJ Envy and Charlamagne discuss Marques Houston and his wife's age gap, and the Oklahoma Sheriff's Department gets Donkey of the Day.
04/19/2023
S1 • E4The Breakfast ClubApril 20, 2023 - Resmaa Menakem
Envy and Charlamagne interview top newsmakers every morning. Plus, the Donkey of the Day.
04/20/2023
S1 • E5The Breakfast ClubApril 21, 2023 - Chlöe
Charlamagne and DJ Envy trade sleeping tips for parents, and Chlöe stops by to discuss her album "In Pieces" and her role on "Swarm."
04/21/2023
S1 • E6The Breakfast ClubApril 24, 2023 - Flau'jae Johnson & Angel Reese
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling, Charlamagne and Envy react to Tyrese Gibson's divorce, and NCAA basketball champs Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese stop by.
04/24/2023
S1 • E7The Breakfast ClubApril 25, 2023 - Gia Casey & Marianne Williamson
DJ Envy and Gia Casey discuss their book "Real Life, Real Love," Tezlyn Figaro reports on Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson's network exits, and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson drops by.
04/25/2023
S1 • E8The Breakfast ClubApril 26, 2023 - Swizz Beatz
S1 • E9The Breakfast ClubApril 27, 2023 - Kountry Wayne
Tezlyn Figaro details Hunter Biden's legal woes, Jess Hilarious has beef with McDonald's, and Kountry Wayne talks about his book "Help Is on the Way" and funding his movie "Strange Love."
04/27/2023
S1 • E10The Breakfast ClubApril 28, 2023 - Judy Blume
Jess Hilarious and Kendra G join the hosts to discuss Jerry Springer's passing, and Charlamagne Tha God sits down with author Judy Blume to talk about "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."
04/29/2023
S1 • E11The Breakfast ClubMay 1, 2023 - Flame Monroe
Guest host Flame Monroe joins the show to talk about Stephen Curry breaking the NBA's Game 7 scoring record, Republican Nikki Haley's comments about President Biden's age and more.
05/01/2023
S1 • E12The Breakfast ClubMay 2, 2023 - Jadakiss & Millyz
Guest host Flame Monroe joins Charlamagne and DJ Envy to chat about this year's Met Gala red carpet, and Jadakiss drops by with rapper Millyz to discuss their work together.
05/02/2023
S1 • E13The Breakfast ClubMay 3, 2023 - Kym Whitley
Actor Kym Whitley stops by to discuss President Biden sending troops to the US-Mexico border, Da Brat's choice of sperm donor, Eboni K. Williams's controversial dating preferences and more.
05/03/2023
S1 • E14The Breakfast ClubMay 4, 2023 - The Isley Brothers
Guest hosts Weezy and Mandii B talk to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about golden showers, and Ron and Ernie Isley look back on their 70-year music career as members of The Isley Brothers.
05/04/2023
S1 • E15The Breakfast ClubMay 5, 2023 - Eboni K. Williams
Guest hosts Weezy and Mandii B react to Ed Sheeran's copyright trial with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, and Eboni K. Williams discusses her viral interview with Iyanla Vanzant.
05/05/2023
S1 • E16The Breakfast ClubMay 8, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
The team reacts to the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, Usher and Chris Brown get into a birthday scrape, and guest cohost Jess Hilarious reveals her part in a biopic-related beef.
05/08/2023
S1 • E17The Breakfast ClubMay 9, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Guest cohost Jess Hilarious delivers the Rumor Report and talks about her unique coparenting relationship, and Tezlyn Figaro recaps Texas Governor Greg Abbott's response to Title 42's end.
05/09/2023
