Disrupt & Dismantle
The Future of "Policing"
Season 1 E 4 • 03/10/2021

Soledad O'Brien interviews Anjanette Young, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, State's Attorney Kim Foxx and others about the Chicago Police Department's history of brutality and the obstacles to reform.

Full Ep
40:29

Disrupt & Dismantle
S1 • E1
Shingle Mountain

Soledad O'Brien visits Dallas to find out how environmental racism is plaguing a predominantly Black community as it tries to fight against a hazardous dump site called Shingle Mountain.
02/21/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Disrupt & Dismantle
S1 • E2
Nashville

Soledad O'Brien discusses the impact of structural racism in Nashville, TN, and how nonprofits are stepping up to give students the support they need to escape the school-to-prison pipeline.
02/28/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Disrupt & Dismantle
S1 • E3
The Battle for Black Land

Soledad O'Brien examines the experiences of the Gullah people on Hilton Head Island, SC, where obscure legal loopholes and soaring property taxes have resulted in a loss of land and culture.
03/03/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Disrupt & Dismantle
S1 • E4
The Future of "Policing"

03/10/2021
Full Ep
40:30
Disrupt & Dismantle
S1 • E5
Displacement in the Mermaid City

Soledad O'Brien investigates a city redevelopment plan in Norfolk, VA, that would tear down public housing and displace low-income residents in an effort to "revitalize" the area.
03/17/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Disrupt & Dismantle
S1 • E6
The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Soledad O'Brien talks to Black moms and their advocates in Mississippi to find out how the government and healthcare system can address high maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.
03/24/2021
Exclusive
04:40

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Highlight
01:00

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
Examines Maternal Mortality

Soledad O'Brien examines the disadvantages Black women in America face when it comes to health care and childbirth on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Highlight
00:30

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
Disrupt and Dismantle Unpacks the High Cost of Motherhood

Soledad O'Brien weighs in on the maternal mortality rates of Black women in the U.S. on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
