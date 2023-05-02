The Breakfast Club
May 16, 2023 - A Casino in Times Square
Season 1 E 22 • 05/16/2023
Charlamagne and DJ Envy discuss Jay-Z's hopes to open NYC's first casino and hotel in Times Square and Gabrielle Union's surprising financial arrangement with Dwyane Wade.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E12The Breakfast ClubMay 2, 2023 - Jadakiss & Millyz
Guest host Flame Monroe joins Charlamagne and DJ Envy to chat about this year's Met Gala red carpet, and Jadakiss drops by with rapper Millyz to discuss their work together.
05/02/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E13The Breakfast ClubMay 3, 2023 - Kym Whitley
Actor Kym Whitley stops by to discuss President Biden sending troops to the US-Mexico border, Da Brat's choice of sperm donor, Eboni K. Williams's controversial dating preferences and more.
05/03/2023
Full Ep
40:23
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E14The Breakfast ClubMay 4, 2023 - The Isley Brothers
Guest hosts Weezy and Mandii B talk to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about golden showers, and Ron and Ernie Isley look back on their 70-year music career as members of The Isley Brothers.
05/04/2023
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E15The Breakfast ClubMay 5, 2023 - Eboni K. Williams
Guest hosts Weezy and Mandii B react to Ed Sheeran's copyright trial with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, and Eboni K. Williams discusses her viral interview with Iyanla Vanzant.
05/05/2023
Full Ep
40:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E16The Breakfast ClubMay 8, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
The team reacts to the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, Usher and Chris Brown get into a birthday scrape, and guest cohost Jess Hilarious reveals her part in a biopic-related beef.
05/08/2023
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E17The Breakfast ClubMay 9, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Guest cohost Jess Hilarious delivers the Rumor Report and talks about her unique coparenting relationship, and Tezlyn Figaro recaps Texas Governor Greg Abbott's response to Title 42's end.
05/09/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E18The Breakfast ClubMay 10, 2023 - T.D. Jakes
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the charges against Rep. George Santos, Charlamagne and DJ Envy discuss AI and the writers strike, and Bishop T.D. Jakes talks about his book "Disruptive Thinking."
05/10/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E19The Breakfast ClubMay 11, 2023 - Claudia Jordan
Tezlyn Figaro discusses Donald Trump's CNN town hall in New Hampshire, and guest cohost Claudia Jordan and the crew debate with callers whether it's worth staying in a sexless relationship.
05/11/2023
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E20The Breakfast ClubMay 12, 2023 - Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin
Guest host Claudia Jordan joins to discuss Daniel Penny's manslaughter arrest in New York and Pras's lawsuit against 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving, then Kirk and Tammy Franklin discuss "The One."
05/12/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E21The Breakfast ClubMay 15, 2023 - Mother's Day Wrap-Up
The team looks at the mixed reviews of President Biden's Howard University commencement speech and delves into NBA star Ja Morant's suspension, and dads call in to discuss Mother's Day.
05/15/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E22The Breakfast ClubMay 16, 2023 - A Casino in Times Square
Charlamagne and DJ Envy discuss Jay-Z's hopes to open NYC's first casino and hotel in Times Square and Gabrielle Union's surprising financial arrangement with Dwyane Wade.
05/16/2023
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E23The Breakfast ClubMay 17, 2023 - DJ Cassidy
Guest cohost Erica Duchess joins the show to discuss Congress's AI hearing, the Rumor Report looks at Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's arrests, and DJ Cassidy discusses DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic.
05/17/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E24The Breakfast ClubMay 18, 2023 - Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid & Amber Stevens West
The cast of "Run the World" discusses marriages, on-screen romances, the perpetuation of Black stereotypes in media and more with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and guest host Erica Duchess.
05/18/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E25The Breakfast ClubMay 19, 2023 - Erica Duchess & "Power Book II: Ghost" Cast
Charlamagne tries to defuse Envy's beef with Rick Ross, and actors Lovell Adams-Gray and Woody McClain discuss sex scenes, big plot twists, and the passionate fans of "Power Book II: Ghost."
05/19/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E26The Breakfast ClubMay 22, 2023 - Donnell Rawlings & Jess Hilarious
The hosts pay their respects to NFL hall of famer and civil rights icon Jim Brown, DJ Envy discusses trading insults with Rick Ross, and Charlamagne has a gift for Donnell Rawlings.
05/22/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E27The Breakfast ClubMay 23, 2023 - Jamaal Bowman & Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious joins to discuss Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid and Lance "Un" Rivera dispelling JAY-Z stabbing rumor, then Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks reparations and more.
05/23/2023
Full Ep
40:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E28The Breakfast ClubMay 24, 2023 - Deon Cole
Jess Hilarious joins Charlamagne Tha God to discuss a man ramming his truck into the White House security barriers and Gap suing Kanye West, and Deon Cole talks about "The Color Purple."
05/24/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E29The Breakfast ClubMay 25, 2023 - Tony Lewis Jr. & Tony Lewis Sr.
The team discusses Tina Turner's life and legacy and chats with Tony Lewis Jr. and Tony Lewis Sr. about Tony Jr.'s long fight to free his former drug kingpin father from federal prison.
05/25/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E30The Breakfast ClubMay 26, 2023 - Shameik Moore & Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious gives her take on a postponed high school graduation in Texas and more, and actor Shameik Moore talks about his role in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
05/26/2023
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E32The Breakfast ClubMay 30, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Special cohost Jess Hilarious talks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's pledge to repeal criminal justice reform, a study about how police officers interact with Black drivers and more.
05/30/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to RememberBET Awards 2022
Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+
Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BETTyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New BeginningsTyler Perry's SistasS5
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
05/30/2023