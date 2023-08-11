The Breakfast Club
November 22, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 South Edition
Season 1 E 158 • 11/22/2023
The hosts revisit convos with Southern hip-hop artists, including T.I. talking trap music, Jeezy chatting about his book "Adversity for Sale" and Killer Mike discussing his album "Michael."
S1 • E148The Breakfast ClubNovember 8, 2023 - Doug Melville
The crew weighs in on the 2023 election results, Cam'ron's risqué story about Sukihana and Jeezy's candid interview with Nia Long, and Doug Melville discusses his book "Invisible Generals."
11/08/2023
S1 • E149The Breakfast ClubNovember 9, 2023 - Leslie Jones
Loren LoRosa joins the crew to break down the Republican presidential debate and a rumored album release from Frank Ocean, and Leslie Jones discusses her memoir "Leslie F**king Jones."
11/09/2023
S1 • E150The Breakfast ClubNovember 10, 2023 - Marlon Wayans
The crew honors Veterans Day, guest cohost Loren LoRosa explains Keke Palmer's legal filings, and Marlon Wayans discusses finding humor in grief for his stand-up special "Good Grief."
11/10/2023
S1 • E151The Breakfast ClubNovember 13, 2023 - Boosie Badazz
Tezlyn Figaro reports on Donald Trump's push for a televised trial, DJ Envy and Charlamagne break down 2024 Grammy noms, and Boosie Badazz talks about his film "No Honor Loyalty or Love."
11/13/2023
S1 • E152The Breakfast ClubNovember 14, 2023 - Black Thought
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the Secret Service's response to car break-in, the crew discusses Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulting another artist, and Black Thought talks "The Upcycled Self."
11/14/2023
S1 • E153The Breakfast ClubNovember 15, 2023 - Barefoot on an Airplane
Tezlyn Figaro details a near-fistfight in Congress, Envy and Charlamagne discuss Kim Kardashian's GQ cover controversy, and listeners comment on RFK Jr.'s mile-high barefoot bathroom run.
11/15/2023
S1 • E154The Breakfast ClubNovember 16, 2023 - Jada Pinkett Smith
Tezlyn Figaro updates DJ Envy, Charlamagne and guest cohost Beasy Baybie on the Breonna Taylor federal trial, and Jada Pinkett Smith gets real about rumors, trauma and her memoir "Worthy."
11/16/2023
S1 • E155The Breakfast ClubNovember 17, 2023 - E-40
Guest cohost Beasy Baybie joins the crew to discuss Drake's surprise album drop and Cassie Ventura's abuse lawsuit against Diddy, and E-40 talks about his cookbook collab with Snoop Dogg.
11/17/2023
S1 • E156The Breakfast ClubNovember 20, 2023 - Relationship Retrospective
Guest cohosts get real about modern love as Loren LoRosa offers takes on date etiquette, Jess Hilarious talks being toxic in your twenties and more on this throwback episode.
11/20/2023
S1 • E157The Breakfast ClubNovember 21, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 Interviews
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary as they look back at their interviews with new school artists Cardi B, Offset, Kaliii, NLE Choppa and Finesse2tymes.
11/21/2023
S1 • E159The Breakfast ClubNovember 23, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 New York Edition
LL Cool J, The Roots, Method Man, Jadakiss, Millyz and other East Coast artists discuss what sparked their love for hip hop, music industry lessons, classic performances and more.
11/23/2023
S1 • E160The Breakfast ClubNovember 27, 2023 - Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes and Claudia Jordan join Envy to discuss the Israel-Hamas hostage exchange, a second and third sexual assault allegation made against Diddy and Busta's album "Blockbusta."
11/27/2023
S1 • E161The Breakfast ClubNovember 28, 2023 - Claudia Jordan
Guest cohost Claudia Jordan weighs in on birthday party parenting, Tezlyn Figaro reports the tragic story of Marrio Moore, and listeners reveal how far they'd go for a partner in pain.
11/28/2023
S1 • E162The Breakfast ClubNovember 29, 2023 - Kris Kaylin
Charlamagne, Envy and guest host Kris Kaylin discuss Donald Trump's defense team seizing on a legal technicality, a clapback from Beyoncé's mom and the pros and cons of budget airlines.
11/29/2023
