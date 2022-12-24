Gospel Superfest 2022 Holiday Special

Gospel Superfest Holiday 2022 Holiday Special
E 1 • 12/24/2022
106 & Park alum Rocsi Diaz hosts the 22nd annual Gospel Superfest Holiday, with very merry musical performances from Earnest Pugh, RiZen, Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin and more.
