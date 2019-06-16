Black Economic Alliance Presidential Forum
06/16/2019

Soledad O'Brien talks to 2020 presidential hopefuls Beto O'Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker about issues affecting African Americans.

Watching

Full Ep
1:04:23

Black Economic Alliance Presidential Forum
Black Economic Alliance Presidential Forum

Soledad O'Brien talks to 2020 presidential hopefuls Beto O'Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker about issues affecting African Americans.
06/16/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

False Prophets Will Deceive Many on Tyler Perry's Ruthless

Those who are misled may end up begging for their lives on the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, starting on January 11 on BET.
12/23/2021
Trailer
00:30

Bigger Trailer

Your prayers have been answered: The latest season of Bigger is now airing Wednesdays at 10:30/9:30c on BET.
12/23/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021