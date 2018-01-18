Black Card Revoked

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis, LeToya LuckettSeason 1 E 7 • 03/08/2018
Celebrity captains Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett put their knowledge of all things African American to the test as they lead their teams toward a shot at $10,000.
Watching
Full Ep
20:30
Black Card RevokedS1 • E1Sevyn Streeter, Billy Sorrells, Slink Johnson
Sevyn Streeter, Billy Sorrells and Slink Johnson put their knowledge of black culture to the test as they try to captain their teams toward victory and a chance at $10,000.
01/18/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E2Brandon T. Jackson, Karlous Miller, Finesse Mitchell
Comedic actors Brandon T. Jackson, Karlous Miller and Finesse Mitchell put their black cards on the line as they try to guide their teams to victory and a chance at $10,000.
01/25/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E3Loni Love, Guy Torry, Justin Hires
Celebrity captains Loni Love, Guy Torry and Justin Hires try to keep their black cards intact while helping their teammates get a chance at winning up to $10,000.
02/01/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E4DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Billy Sorrells
DC Young Fly, Billy Sorrells and Jess Hilarious put their reputations on the line as they team up with contestants and compete to determine who knows black culture best.
02/08/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E5Angela Rye, Laz Alonso, KevOnStage
Celebrity captains Angela Rye, Laz Alonso and KevOnStage show off their knowledge of all things African American as they try to earn their teammates a shot at $10,000.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E6LisaRaye, Affion Crockett, K. Dubb
Celebrities LisaRaye, Affion Crockett and K. Dubb look to prove they have their fingers on the pulse of black culture as they pilot their teammates to a shot at $10,000.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E7Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis, LeToya Luckett
Celebrity captains Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett put their knowledge of all things African American to the test as they lead their teams toward a shot at $10,000.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E8Jermaine Dupri, Apryl Jones, London Brown
Celebrity captains Jermaine Dupri, Apryl Jones and London Brown battle to keep their black cards intact as they lead their teammates toward a shot at $10,000.
03/15/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E9Slink Johnson, Justin Hires, Alonzo Bodden
Funnymen Slink Johnson, Justin Hires and Alonzo Bodden hilariously defend their blackness while trying to captain their teammates to victory and a chance at $10,000.
03/22/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E10Loni Love, CP Powell, Amin Joseph
Celebrities Loni Love, CP Powell and Amin Joseph show off their knowledge of all things African American as they try to guide their teammates to victory and a shot at $10,000.
03/29/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Black Card RevokedS1 • E11K. Michelle, Andra Fuller, Luenell
Celebrity captains K. Michelle, Andra Fuller and Luenell engage in a spirited game that tests their knowledge of African-American culture with $10,000 and status on the line.
04/05/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021