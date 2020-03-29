Rate the Fit
Ugo Mozie Pulls Up to Rate Looks from Burna Boy and More
Season 1 E 6 • 04/03/2020

Creative executive Ugo Mozie weighs in on what he likes and doesn't like about styled looks from Tessa Thompson, Wizkid, Mary J. Blige and others.

Full Ep
06:19

Rate the Fit
S1 • E2
Rox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and More

Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.
03/29/2020
Full Ep
05:18

Rate the Fit
S1 • E1
Stylist iCON Billingsley Rates Lizzo, Yung Miami and More

Celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.
03/30/2020
Full Ep
05:52

Rate the Fit
S1 • E3
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and More

Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.
03/31/2020
Full Ep
06:19

Rate the Fit
S1 • E4
No IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion Looks

Stylist Jeremy "No IG Jeremy" Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
06:38

Rate the Fit
S1 • E5
Ade Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's Not

Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
04/02/2020
Full Ep
04:34

Rate the Fit
S1 • E6
Full Ep
06:26

Rate the Fit
S1 • E7
Duckie Confetti Rates the Flyest Celebs from 1 to 5

Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.
04/04/2020
Full Ep
07:10

Rate the Fit
S1 • E8
Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More

Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.
04/05/2020
