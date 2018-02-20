Death Row Chronicles

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Chapter Three: Enter TupacSeason 1 E 3 • 02/21/2018
Tupac Shakur faces a barrage of legal and personal drama, and Suge Knight wages war with Bad Boy Records.
Death Row ChroniclesS1 • E1Chapter One: Origin Story
Former bouncer Suge Knight branches out into the music business and reportedly uses intimidation tactics to poach talent, including Ruthless Records producer Dr. Dre.
02/20/2018
Death Row ChroniclesS1 • E2Chapter Two: The Rise of Death Row
Dr. Dre hits legal roadblocks ahead of the release of his landmark album "The Chronic," and murder charges threaten to derail newly signed rapper Snoop Dogg's career.
02/20/2018
Death Row ChroniclesS1 • E3Chapter Three: Enter Tupac
Tupac Shakur faces a barrage of legal and personal drama, and Suge Knight wages war with Bad Boy Records.
02/21/2018
Death Row ChroniclesS1 • E4Chapter Four: East vs. West
Fresh out of jail, Tupac Shakur lends his voice to Dr. Dre's "California Love" before recording his own album, and the feud between East and West Coast rappers ends in tragedy.
02/21/2018
Death Row ChroniclesS1 • E5Chapter Five: The Reckoning
The shooting of Tupac Shakur sparks a wave of rival gang violence in Compton, Suge Knight is sentenced to nine years in prison and the Notorious B.I.G. is gunned down in L.A.
02/22/2018
